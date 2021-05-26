Cancel
Williamsport, PA

Martin G. Williams

northcentralpa.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuncy -- Martin G. Williams, 83, of Muncy died Friday, May 21, 2021 at his home surrounded by family. Born March 31, 1938 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Elbert and Dorothy (Hakes) Williams. Martin attended Muncy High School and served honorably in the United States Army....

www.northcentralpa.com
