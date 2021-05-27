Average Station Produces Three Podcasts, But RTNDA Says That’s Just Part Of Radio’s Innovation.

Adding AM/FM radio to an advertising buy on Pandora or Spotify can generate a major increase in reach, according to an analysis of Edison Research's recently released Q1 2021 edition of its “Share of Ear” study, as reported in this week's Westwood One “Everyone's Listening” blog. The analysis, which focuses on ad-supported Spotify, Pandora and SiriusXM – thus excluding subscription-based Spotify and Pandora and commercial-free music channels on SiriusXM – shows that of the combined AM/FM radio and Pandora audience in a typical day, 85% listens to AM/FM and never Pandora, while for the combined AM/FM and Spotify audience, that number's 83%.