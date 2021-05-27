Cancel
Average Station Produces Three Podcasts, But RTNDA Says That’s Just Part Of Radio’s Innovation.

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe average radio station now produces three podcasts per week according to an annual RTDNA/Newhouse School at Syracuse University Survey. That is an increase from 2.2 last year. The survey of radio stations nationwide finds noncommercial stations and stations in metro and large markets are most likely to be running more podcasts. “The bigger the staff, the more likely the answer is more,” said journalism professor Bob Papper in a report analyzing the data.

Technologyinsideradio.com

Up Reach Significantly By Adding AM/FM to Pandora, Spotify Buys, Westwood One Says.

Adding AM/FM radio to an advertising buy on Pandora or Spotify can generate a major increase in reach, according to an analysis of Edison Research's recently released Q1 2021 edition of its “Share of Ear” study, as reported in this week's Westwood One “Everyone's Listening” blog. The analysis, which focuses on ad-supported Spotify, Pandora and SiriusXM – thus excluding subscription-based Spotify and Pandora and commercial-free music channels on SiriusXM – shows that of the combined AM/FM radio and Pandora audience in a typical day, 85% listens to AM/FM and never Pandora, while for the combined AM/FM and Spotify audience, that number's 83%.
Fargo, NDINFORUM

Books & Literatureradiofacts.com

Futurist and Renowned Author Rishad Tobaccowala to Keynote Radio Show Session on Transformation

Renowned author and business leader Rishad Tobaccowala will keynote Radio Show’s closing session on Thursday, October 14. The session will focus on the continued transformation happening across the media eco-system, changing consumer behavior, and what it means for radio. The 2021 Radio Show, co-produced by the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) and the Radio Advertising Bureau (RAB), will co-locate with NAB Show in Las Vegas.
MusicRadio Ink

70’s/80’s Rock Radio Featured

Rock Conversations is a new podcast that features interviews with rock critics, authors and DJs with a focus on rock music and FM radio in the 1970s and 1980s. The podcast is the creation of Rob Hahn, who hosts it under his nickname Robbob. “This is my salute to great...
Leo BurnettRadio Ink

A Radio Show Keynote on Transformation

He offered a keynote address at the 2018 Radio Show in Orlando. He returned to the lineup of guest speakers for the virtual 2020 Radio Show. Now, Rishad Tobaccowala has booked a trip to Las Vegas in early October to once again deliver a keynote address to Radio Show attendees.
Video GamesGamespot

Stonefly's Music Might Be Its Best Part, Says Creative Director

Stonefly is the next game from developer Flight School Studio and publisher MWM Interactive, seeing a young inventor set out into the world to recover her father's lost mech. Everyone in this world is incredibly small in size, so they pilot mechs to protect themselves from the much larger insects. It looks like such an intriguing story, one that's partially told via the game's music.
Entertainmentmassdevice.com

DTW Podcast: How Josh Makower wrote the book(s) on medtech innovation

Dr. Josh Makower quite possibly invented modern-day medtech innovation. In this interview, Makower shares his earliest inventions — kind of mind-blowing — and how his early work at Pfizer helped him create the innovation process used today by biodesign programs across the world, including Stanford Biodesign where Dr. Makower will take over as director this fall.
Technologywestwoodone.com

Edison Research’s Q1 2021 “Share of Ear” Report: AM/FM Radio Adds Significant Audience To Pandora/Spotify, Reaches Consumers On The Path To Purchase, And Is the Most Listened To Ad-Supported Audio On Smart Speakers

The recently released Q1 2021 edition of Edison Research’s “Share of Ear,” the gold standard audio time use study, contains five interesting findings. 1. Adding AM/FM radio to Pandora or Spotify generates a massive increase in reach. Some advertisers make a buy on Spotify and Pandora and declare, “The audio...
Celebritiesradiofacts.com

WFUV Names Rich McLaughlin As Program Director

WFUV (90.7 FM/wfuv.org), New York’s source for music discovery, is pleased to announce it has named Rich McLaughlin as Program Director. McLaughlin currently oversees catalog programming globally for Amazon Music. He starts at WFUV on June 14. “Rich is uniquely qualified for this role,” said Chuck Singleton, WFUV’s General Manager,...
Behind Viral Videosinsideradio.com

A Third of YouTube's $4 Billion Music Biz Payout From ‘Fan-Powered Videos.’

According to a post on YouTube's Official Blog from its global head of music Lyor Cohen, the Google-owned video-sharing platform paid more than $4 billion to the music industry in the past year, with 30% of that coming from user-generated content (UGC), as reported by Digital Music News. In addition, YouTube reported adding more paid members during first-quarter 2021 than in any quarter to date.
TV & Videoswhatsnewinpublishing.com

How publishers can unlock connected TV (CTV) to optimise revenue

Publishers have heard plenty of buzz around connected TV (CTV) over the last year. Amid booming audience engagement — with 40.9 million UK users watching video content on the big screen during lockdown — buy-side enthusiasm around the potential to bolster campaign exposure and ad interaction has soared. There is also rising awareness of the scope for linear-centric broadcasters to evolve their models and enhance online revenues. But focus on how the CTV explosion can benefit wider digital media owners has been limited.
TV & Videosbeet.tv

Addressable TV Is Bridge Between Linear and Streaming: Vizio’s Adam Gaynor

Addressable TV promises to boost the value of commercial time for broadcasters as they offer advertisers improved audience targeting. TV maker Vizio has equipped its smart TVs with advanced technology that gives networks a way to transform their linear ad inventory into an addressable format as part of its Project OAR (Open Addressable Ready).
Technologymartechseries.com

Triton Digital Integrates PayTunes with its Programmatic Marketplace to Increase Access to Digital Audio and Podcast Inventory

Triton Digital®, the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry, today announced a partnership with PayTunes, India’s only Audio Ad Aggregation Platform to integrate the PayTunes DSP with Triton’s award-winning programmatic audio marketplace. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Steve Daheb, Chief Marketing Officer at...
Technologydallassun.com

Intercept Music, a Sanwire Subsidiary, Announces Addition of New Marketing Services Through Roku and Amazon's Fire TV Platform

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Sanwire Corporation, a diversified company with a focus on technologies for the entertainment industry ('Sanwire' or the 'Company') (OTC PINK:SNWR), and its 100% wholly owned subsidiary, Intercept Music Inc. ('Intercept'), are pleased to announce that they have added a major new marketing service for their independent artists.
Electronicsmartechseries.com

VIZIO Surpasses 11 Million Addressable Enabled TVs

VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) today announced it has surpassed 11.2 million addressable TVs across the U.S. that enable frame-accurate dynamic ad insertion. The news comes on the heels of numerous successful ad campaigns from America’s top TV networks. “Working with OAR, we are helping to push standards that the entire industry...
SportsDuluth News Tribune

