Average Station Produces Three Podcasts, But RTNDA Says That’s Just Part Of Radio’s Innovation.
The average radio station now produces three podcasts per week according to an annual RTDNA/Newhouse School at Syracuse University Survey. That is an increase from 2.2 last year. The survey of radio stations nationwide finds noncommercial stations and stations in metro and large markets are most likely to be running more podcasts. “The bigger the staff, the more likely the answer is more,” said journalism professor Bob Papper in a report analyzing the data.www.insideradio.com