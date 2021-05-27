Severe Weather Statement issued for Morris by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 18:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Morris A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM CDT FOR MORRIS COUNTY At 1252 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles north of Parkerville to 4 miles north of Wilsey to 10 miles east of Burdick, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Dwight, Council Grove Lake, Council Grove and Dunlap. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov