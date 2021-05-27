Honor Our Military Members. Volunteer. Attend the Virtual Volunteer Fair

The Manhasset Women’s Coalition Against Breast Cancer is as busy as ever and is looking for volunteers. Without volunteers in the community we could not provide the assistance that is desperately needed for those fighting breast cancer. It takes a village. Create your own hours—many different committees and opportunities to choose from join us and help make the difference. Please contact the Manhasset Women’s Coalition Against Breast Cancer with your name and number at manhassetbreastcancer@gmail.com. Someone from the coalition will reach out to you and discuss various opportunities.