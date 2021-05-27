Honor Our Military Members. Volunteer. Attend the Virtual Volunteer Fair

Community Outreach recently celebrated its volunteers and honored them for their service to the organization's mission. Community Outreach was started in 1984 in the basement of a local church. Initially, the focus was to feed the hungry. Quickly, the volunteers became aware of the wide range of human/social needs not only in Nevada, but also throughout the county. The range of those needs was from survival needs through educational and self-sufficiency needs to employment and employability, as well as to help eliminate feelings of alienation, isolation, low self-esteem and despair. Community Outreach is a Moss Trust and United Way participating agency and receives additional donations from the community. Volunteers who were celebrated for their hard work to the organization's mission included (left to right) Jim Tedlock, Gary Hawkins, Gary Barneyburg, Delton Fast, Mindy Barneyburg, Director Barbara Long, Sherry Pennington and husband Scott, Debbie Fast, Cliff and Donna Pettibon, Sherry Lowery, Anna Bourland (with baby Tillyanna), Chris Bourland, Karlene Lent, Pam Tourtillott, Mackenzie Wolfe, Jack Roberts, Victoria Bagg, Jason Lounge, Mary Smith, Steve Russ, and Assistant Director Sarah Riley (with baby Amilia).