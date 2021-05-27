Lund Reminds Stations to Adjust the Horizontal and Vertical (Recycling).

20 BBL The Pub Brewing Company S/S Horizontal Jacketed Brite Tank (5 tanks) ( $7,500 ) I am selling five 20 bbl The Pub Brewing Company S/S Horizontal Jacketed Brite Tank, (Approx) 5 ft Diameter x 6 ft Straight Side x 8 ft Overall Lenght, (4) S/S Legs, Related valves, gages and piping included. The pressure rating is 15 psi. There are two CIP balls inside. I will deliver for an additional fee within a reasonable distance. The tanks are located in a warehouse about 30 minutes north of Indianapolis, IN. I am selling the tanks for $7,500 each. I also have a Carbon Steel Tank Stand, 21′ L X 6′ W X 6′ that the tanks can sit on it to save space, or sit under it allowing storage above. I’m asking $1,250 for the stand. If you buy all 5 tanks I will include the stand. They are not perfect, but I think you’ll be happy. Email me for additional pictures. Lagers are back! Don’t miss out.