Saint Louis, MO

In Conversation: Fast Forward

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre there currents in contemporary art-making that define our complex socio-political, historical moment, locally, nationally, and globally? What does it mean to enter the art market as an emerging artist? How do artists today organize and manage their collaborative studio practices? These and other questions will be discussed at this panel conversation in which Sabine Eckmann, William T. Kemper Director and Chief Curator at the Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum, will be joined by Andrea Teschke, partner at Petzel Gallery in New York, and artist Derek Fordjour. The program is organized on the occasion of a pair of thesis exhibitions at the Kemper Art Museum, which will feature the artwork of the 2020 and 2021 graduating classes of the MFA in Visual Art program at the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts at Washington University in St. Louis.

