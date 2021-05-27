Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

SiriusXM Sees ‘Very Little Cannibalization’ From Free, Ad-Supported Offering.

insideradio.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSiriusXM is moving ahead with tests of a free, ad-supported version of its core radio product for satellite radio-equipped cars on the road without an active subscription. The company has activated a free, limited package of about 10 channels that contain “broadcast-like ads,” CEO Jennifer Witz told the J.P. Morgan Technology, Media & Communications Conference this week.

www.insideradio.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannibalization#Radio On#Radio Ads#Paid Subscribers#Targeted Advertising#Liberty#Americans#Ad Targeting#Free Trial Subscriptions#Subscription#Channels#Customers#Company#Select Vehicles#User Level Data#Broadcast Like Ads#Investor#Ceo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cars
News Break
Marketing
Related
NFLTechCrunch

Paramount+ will launch a $4.99 monthly ad-supported subscription

This less expensive plan will replace the CBS All Access plan, which included commercials, but also granted access to local CBS stations. If you’re currently subscribed to that $5.99 per month plan, you can keep it. But starting Monday, it won’t be around anymore for new subscribers. What makes the...
Softwareradioworld.com

Adthos Ad-Server Is Free Ad-Serving App for Radio

Adthos has introduced what it calls “the only free ad-serving technology built specifically for radio.”. Adthos Ad-Server is an ad sales application that replaces playout of ads by an existing automation system, allowing digital audio and radio “to be sold seamlessly within a single integrated campaign.”. The company said the...
InternetNEWSBTC

How Gather is Developing an Ad-Free Web

Everyone is familiar with the modern web experience. Use a site that you don’t pay a subscription for, you’ll be served advertisements. Use a site you pay a subscription for, you often still get served advertisements. This traditional and outdated model is shattered by users of Gather Network. As a user, once you opt into a Gather site, you are paid based on time spent on the app or website as the site is paid for having you browse. The user is not served a single advertisement while perusing the site.
TV SeriesPosted by
defpen

HBO Max Debuts Cheaper, Ad-Supported Plan

HBO Max is new still relatively new to the streaming world, but it has already gotten off to a fast start. The emerging streaming platform has debuted Oscar-nominated films like Judas and the Black Messiah while achieving success with new series like The Undoing. Most recently, the streaming site celebrated the finale of their critically acclaimed limited series like Mare of Easttown. As the site continues to grow and evolve, it has stepped out to try a few new things.
TV & Videosmartechseries.com

Magnite and tvScientific Launch Performance CTV Program to Connect DTC Performance Advertisers with Premium CTV Inventory

Magnite, the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising platform, and tvScientific, a CTV buying and attribution company, announced a first-of-its-kind program to connect CTV publishers with a new class of TV buyers, digital-first performance marketers that have not traditionally engaged in CTV advertising. Marketing Technology News: AtScale Delivers “Live” Connection Experience...
GamblingRadio Online

Sawdust and SiriusXM Ink Distribution and Ad Sales Agreement

SiriusXM and Sawdust Podcast Network have entered into an agreement that makes SiriusXM the distributor and ad representative for five popular Sawdust fantasy sports and gaming podcasts. Fade the Noise with Brad Evans, Fantasy Fast Track, The Rant with Jeff Ratcliffe, Fantasy Alarm Presents: Ante Up with Howard Bender &...
Technologyphoenixherald.com

Intercept Music, a Sanwire Subsidiary, Announces Addition of New Marketing Services Through Roku and Amazon's Fire TV Platform

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Sanwire Corporation, a diversified company with a focus on technologies for the entertainment industry ('Sanwire' or the 'Company') (OTC PINK:SNWR), and its 100% wholly owned subsidiary, Intercept Music Inc. ('Intercept'), are pleased to announce that they have added a major new marketing service for their independent artists.
Credits & Loansdenversun.com

Prepaid Card Market Is Booming Worldwide | Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Paypal

HTF MI started a new business research with title Global Prepaid Card Market Study Forecast till 2027 . This Global Prepaid Card market report brings data for the estimated year 2021 and forecasted till 2027 in terms of both, value (US$ MN) and volume (MT). The report also consists of detailed assessment macroeconomic factors, and a market outlook of the Prepaid Card market. The study is conducted by applying both top-down and bottom-up approaches and further iterative methods used to validate and size market estimation and trends of the Global Prepaid Card market. Additionally to compliment insights EXIM data, consumption, supply and demand Figures, raw price analysis, market revenue and gross margins. Some of the companies listed in the research study are Visa, MasterCard, UnionPay, American Express, JCB, Discover, Walmart, Bank of America, Apple Inc, Wells Fargo, Paypal, West Union, Kaiku, AccountNow, NetSpend, AT&T & T-Mobile etc.
Technologyreviewgeek.com

Sling TV Now Integrates Seamlessly with Chromecast’s Live TV Tab

Sling TV channels are now integrated with the Chromecast’s Live tab, giving you instant access to all your channels without leaving the Google TV home page. Before now, only YouTube TV channels showed up in the Live tab. The feature is currently rolling out to all Chromecast with Google TV devices.
Industryaithority.com

Research Shows Increased Interest In Advanced Addressable Direct Mail For Leading Brands

A new report from Matterkind and MAGNA shows increased ROI for brands that use Advanced Addressable Direct Mail. Interpublic Group’s Matterkind and MAGNA revealed ROI to Sender, a new report that lists the best practices for running a direct mail campaign and explores the value of new product developments like Advanced Addressable Direct Mail (AADM). The report highlights the fact that direct mail still remains an integral component of everyday life and brands are continuing to find innovative ways to reach their customers. The report also analyzes key trends and examines how to incorporate direct mail in a media mix.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Online video platform Vimeo plunges in debut after IAC spin-off

(Reuters) -Shares of online video platform Vimeo Inc, which was spun off from InterActiveCorp, were down 9.5% on their debut on Nasdaq on Tuesday. The company's stock opened at $47.15 a share, compared to $52.08 a share on Monday. Vimeo was trading on a when-issued basis since last week. Its shares later plunged to $44 each on Tuesday.
Businessbeet.tv

Valentino On Disney’s Diverse Digital Ad Future

With a footprint as broad as The Walt Disney Company, Lisa Valentino can count on at least one kind of diversity. As EVP, Client & Brand Solutions, for Disney Advertising Sales, Valentino is figuring out how best to monetize the ad-supported channels across Disney’s massive portfolio. In 2021, that means...
TV & VideosAdvanced Television

Study: Disney+ tops US streaming satisfaction

When Covid-19 forced Americans to stay home, many turned to streaming, taking solace in their ability to binge-watch entertainment of all shapes and sizes. But it was only a matter of time before fatigue set in. After a steady mark last year, customer satisfaction with video streaming tumbles 2.6 per...
BusinessMySanAntonio

Amazon advertising rates soar in pandemic-fueled surge

Amazon.com's advertising rates jumped more than 50% in May from a year earlier, signaling the online retailer's rising profitability should continue through busy periods like its upcoming summer sale Prime Day and the holiday shopping season. The rise in ad rates, reported by industry researcher Marketplace Pulse, may give lawmakers...
TV & Videostechnadu.com

Why Does Hulu Block VPN Services?

Just like any other media streaming service, Hulu is also bound by content licensing issues and restrictions. This is even more prominent for services like Hulu, sourcing their content from a large number of content producers (which includes movie studios, TV networks, and more). That’s the shortest possible answer to why does Hulu block VPN services.
Video Gamesmartechseries.com

Azerion and Anzu Partner to Make Blended In-Game Advertising Programmatically Available to Advertisers Globally

Anzu.io, the world’s most advanced in-game advertising platform, announces a new partnership with Azerion, a leading pan-European digital gaming and monetisation platform that offers casual and social games and videos, as well as digital marketing services for both publishers and advertisers. Azerion will now offer Anzu’s market-leading blended in-game advertising solution across the world through its proprietary programmatic platform; Improve Digital, generating more than 1.6 trillion transactions per month.
Beauty & Fashionaudacy.com

McNugget sells for almost $100,000 on eBay

A McDonald's chicken McNugget was sold on eBay after more than 180 bids at a price just shy of $100,000. Why you may ask? Because it is shaped like a character from the popular video game "Among Us". The listing started at just 99 cents and then went completely viral, officially selling for $99,997.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Google Surpasses Amazon To Become 3rd Most Valuable US Company

(RTTNews) - Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL, GOOG), the parent company of search giant Google, has surpassed retail giant Amazon Inc. (AMZN) on a market-capitalization basis. Last Friday, Amazon closed at $1.616 trillion at the bell, Google's market capitalization was $1.622 trillion. This makes Alphabet the third most valuable company in the US market after Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Microsoft Corp. (MSFT). While Amazon is $1.613 trillion at the bell, Google's market capitalization is $1.632 trillion as of Monday.
TV & VideosAdvanced Television

SpotX, IRIS.TV contextual targeting partnership

Video data platform IRIS.TV has partnered with video advertising platform SpotX to bring industry-standard contextual segments to SpotX’s supply, to enable marketers to target and verify the category of video on all screens. According to IRIS.TV, consumers are increasingly flocking to connected TV (CTV). CTV has been proven to perform...
Internetcoursera.org

Facebook Social Media Marketing Professional Certificate

Whether you’ve been tinkering with social media platforms for your business already or are completely new to the field of digital marketing, you’ve come to the right place. This six-course program, developed by digital marketing experts at Aptly together with Facebook marketers, includes industry-relevant curriculum designed to prepare you for an entry-level role in social media marketing. After an introduction to digital marketing and the main social media platforms, you’ll learn to establish an online presence, create posts, build a following, and manage your social media accounts. You’ll develop skills in creating and managing advertising campaigns in social media and learn to evaluate the results of your marketing efforts. Most importantly, throughout the program you’ll get to practice your new skills through hands-on projects, the results of which you can showcase through a portfolio of your work. Upon successful completion of the program, you’ll earn both the Coursera and the Facebook Digital Marketing Associate Certification, proving your skills in social media marketing and in the use of Facebook Ads Manager.