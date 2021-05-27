Lacrosse: Dominance on faceoffs and draw controls key factor in Newburyport's success
There haven’t been many lacrosse seasons at Newburyport High better than this one so far. The boys, after a couple of rebuilding years, have surged out of the pandemic to become one of the top teams in the Cape Ann League. The Clippers are currently 5-1 following Wednesday’s rout of Amesbury, a half-game back of a Triton team they beat on opening day for first place, and have allowed an astonishing 1.3 goals per game over the past three outings.www.newburyportnews.com