Newburyport, MA

Lacrosse: Dominance on faceoffs and draw controls key factor in Newburyport's success

By High School Lacrosse Mac Cerullo
Daily News Of Newburyport
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere haven’t been many lacrosse seasons at Newburyport High better than this one so far. The boys, after a couple of rebuilding years, have surged out of the pandemic to become one of the top teams in the Cape Ann League. The Clippers are currently 5-1 following Wednesday’s rout of Amesbury, a half-game back of a Triton team they beat on opening day for first place, and have allowed an astonishing 1.3 goals per game over the past three outings.

