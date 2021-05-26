Putnam Enters ETF Market

Shortly after the open today, I filmed my weekly In The Money segment with Fidelity Investments. Click below to watch and see my notes below the video:. Macro: Inflation is coming! Inflation is coming! Inflation is coming! Sound familiar? Well, that has certainly been the call by most of the financial market pundit class, which would include most economists and billionaire investors. It is important to remember that this was the same call to action in 2013/2014 when the investment community became convinced that the Federal Reserve’s continued dovish stance, years after the global financial crisis, clinging to emergency aid measures like quantitative easing and zero interest rate policy ran the risk of creating asset bubbles and causing runaway inflation. They were right on the asset bubbles, but inflation (at least the way the government measures it) never really materialized above their 2% growth target. With the unique dislocations of the pandemic, we are starting to see demand come back for all sorts of goods and services, and consumer balance sheets are in good shape, so for the time being while bank accounts are flush with government cash the Fed sees these pressures as transitory and they remain focussed on the other part of their mandate, full employment, and the weak jobs data the last two months gives them cover to remain dovish.