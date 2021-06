This chocolate brownies recipe is probably my favourite baking recipe to make. It’s my go-to whenever I need a little pick-me-up especially if I’ve been having a tough week. The main reason being it’s an easy, quick, fool-proof recipe that’s also addictively delicious. No special baking skills needed and no fancy ingredients required. If you’re a beginner in baking, this would be an ideal basic recipe to start with as it couldn’t be any more straightforward to execute. And did I mention it’s a quick one to make as well? Honestly, it’s one that you could literally whip up in the spur of a moment or as a quick last-minute bake.