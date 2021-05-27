Special Weather Statement issued for Jewell, Mitchell by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 18:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN MITCHELL AND SOUTHEASTERN JEWELL COUNTIES UNTIL 130 AM CDT At 1253 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Lovewell State Park to 6 miles northeast of Glen Elder. Movement was east at 50 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Strong thunderstorms will be near Scottsville around 110 AM CDT. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for north central Kansas.alerts.weather.gov