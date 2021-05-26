Cancel
Congress & Courts

ICYMI: Connect to Congress with U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (IL)

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage month, local broadcasters are shining a light on diversity, equity and inclusion issues that are relevant to our communities and the people who are working towards a brighter future. Earlier this week, NAB held the second installment of the Connect to...

TrafficStreetsblog Capitol Hill

Interview: Tammy Duckworth Insists Every U.S. Transit Station Must Be Accessible

TechCrunch is hosting a mobility-focused, virtual conference on June 9. The event will feature everything from micrombility and smart cities to autonomous vehicles and electric aircrafts. Join 2K+ mobility industry leaders, startups, and investors and save an extra 10% on tickets with promo code “streets”. Book tickets now. A groundbreaking...
Congress & Courts
The Hill

Duckworth says food stamps let her stay in high school

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) revealed that having the benefit of food stamps when she was in high school allowed her to stay enrolled as a student. Duckworth shared the details about her experience growing up in poverty in an interview with the Washington Post that was published on Tuesday. "Those...
Illinois Stateedglentoday.com

Durbin, Duckworth Announce More Than $9 Million To Support Vaccine Education & Availability In Illinois

SPRINGFIELD – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today announced that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has awarded $7,325,365 to Illinois to support education efforts about the COVID-19 vaccine and vaccination availability. The CDC also allocated an additional $1.977 million dollars for Chicago to boost current vaccination efforts. The funding was made available by the recently passed American Rescue Plan.
Congress & Courts

Kelly, Durbin, Duckworth Introduce Bills To Increase Youth Employment Opportunities

WASHINGTON– Today, Congresswoman Robin Kelly (IL-02), Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL), and Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) introduced two bills to expand and increase access to employment opportunities for underserved youth. The Helping to Encourage Real Opportunity (HERO) for Youth Act and the Creating Pathways for Youth Employment Act will increase federal resources for communities seeking to create or grow employment programs and provide tax incentives to businesses and employers to hire and retain youth from economically distressed areas.
Congress & Courts

Tammy Duckworth Shreds Ted Cruz’s ‘Shameful’ Criticism of Military Ad: ‘He’s Pushing White Supremacist Propaganda and Denigrating the US Military’

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), who lost both her legs while serving as a Blackhawk helicopter pilot during the Iraq War, took to CNN Friday to decry Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-TX) latest attempt at trolling Democrats, in which he criticized a US military ad for creating an “emasculated” army, and praised what appeared to be a Russian military propaganda video.
Wausau, WIWEAU-TV 13

Sen. Tammy Baldwin touts Biden’s “American Jobs Plan”

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - When it comes to President Joe Biden’s “American Jobs Plan” Senator Tammy Baldwin says it will benefit all Americans especially people in Wisconsin. The president’s plan calls for $2.3 trillion dollars in infrastructure spending. Aside from roads and bridges, the plan has a heavy focus on...
Springfield, ILedglentoday.com

Durbin, Duckworth Discuss COVID-19 Prevention And Vaccination Measures With IDVA

SPRINGFIELD – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), a combat Veteran and former Director of the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs (IDVA), today spoke with Acting IDVA Director Terry Prince and Acting IDVA Assistant Director Anthony Vaughn about addressing and preventing a fatal COVID-19 outbreaks at the Illinois Veterans Homes (IVH). The call came after a Illinois Department of Human Services Office of Inspector General’s (OIG) report released last week, which documents a number of failures within previous IDVA leadership in addressing and preventing a fatal COVID-19 outbreak at IVH LaSalle. Durbin and Duckworth discussed the importance of increasing vaccinations among veterans and staff, addressing staffing shortages, providing better public health training, and their efforts to secure additional U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) assistance for IDVA.
Edwardsville, ILTelegraph

Duckworth promotes vaccine at Edwardsville American Legion

EDWARDSVILLE – For U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-IL, Friday morning’s visit to the COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Edwardsville American Legion Post 199 served three purposes. Duckworth spread the word about the importance of being vaccinated. But she also honored the Illinois National Guard for its role in vaccine clinics in Illinois, and she talked with fellow veterans at Post 199.
Madison County, ILadvantagenews.com

Duckworth visits Madison County vaccination site

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois) toured a Madison County COVID-19 vaccination site at American Legion Post No. 199 Friday and met with officials from the Madison County Health Department, Illinois National Guard and the American Legion to receive an update on the county’s vaccination efforts. Duckworth and officials discussed how federal and local entities can continue to support each other and help ensure that more Illinoisans who are able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 do so.
Dallas, TX
Tyla

Student Praised For Powerful Speech On Abortion Laws

A high school valedictorian from Texas has gone viral after courageously going off script during her graduation speech to denounce the state's abortion laws. Paxton Smith - a student at Lake Highlands High School in Dallas - decided to make a bold political statement as she took to the podium on Sunday.
Congress & Courts

Senator Kaine's Effort to Combat Maternal Mortality Disparities

Black women continue to die in childbirth at much higher rates than white women. And now, Senator Tim Kaine is hoping to get the United States Senate to do something about it. The maternal mortality rate for Black women is almost three times higher than for white women, according to the Centers for Disease Control. That’s a disparity that has concerned health officials for years.
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Letter: Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (missing vote)

Wednesday's near front page headline: -Sinema reveals reason for missing Jan. 6 vote- was a bit off the mark as the ensuing article was focused on her visit to Tucson and touring new immigaration facilities. The headline type or font was way to big for the very brief reference contained in the artice as to the reasons she provided in missing the vote.