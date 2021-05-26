ICYMI: Connect to Congress with U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (IL)

SPRINGFIELD – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), a combat Veteran and former Director of the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs (IDVA), today spoke with Acting IDVA Director Terry Prince and Acting IDVA Assistant Director Anthony Vaughn about addressing and preventing a fatal COVID-19 outbreaks at the Illinois Veterans Homes (IVH). The call came after a Illinois Department of Human Services Office of Inspector General’s (OIG) report released last week, which documents a number of failures within previous IDVA leadership in addressing and preventing a fatal COVID-19 outbreak at IVH LaSalle. Durbin and Duckworth discussed the importance of increasing vaccinations among veterans and staff, addressing staffing shortages, providing better public health training, and their efforts to secure additional U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) assistance for IDVA.