Thibodaux, LA

Press Releases and Newsletters

thibodaux.la.us
 17 days ago

Contact: Jacques Thibodeaux, Emergency Preparedness and Special Projects. Attachment: COVID-19 Louisiana Declaration JBE-2020-96 Today Governor John Bel Edwards issued a new emergency declaration extending the public health emergency for 28 more days, while also relaxing restrictions statewide. All capacity and socially distancing restrictions have been lifted for: Restaurants, cafes, coffee shops, beauty shops, salons, barbershops, shopping malls/centers, casinos, racetracks, video poker establishments, gyms and fitness centers, athletic events, event centers and reception halls, bars, conventions and conferences, inside and outside events.

