Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Fe, NM

Santa Fe City Council OKs streetlight plan

By Sean P. Thomas sthomas@sfnewmexican.com
Santafe New Mexican.com
 13 days ago

The Santa Fe City Council on Wednesday unanimously approved lighting designs for its controversial streetlight project, despite calls for the city to pause the project and hire an independent lighting consultant. For the past three months, the city has debated the proper lighting specifications as it works to replace roughly...

www.santafenewmexican.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
City
Albuquerque, NM
Santa Fe, NM
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Webber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Attorney#Public Interest#City Streets#Public Roads#Council Members#The Santa Fe City Council#The City Council#Dalkia Energy Solutions#The Full City Council#Oks Streetlight#Residential Streets#Residential Roads#Lighting Standards#2 200 Kelvin Lights#City Statute#Major Thoroughfares#Lighting Designs#Major Arteries#Design#Energy Savings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Mexico City
Related
Santa Fe, NMABQJournal

Santa Fe municipal elections starting to shape up

Election Day for Santa Fe municipal races is still months away, but that hasn’t stopped several hopefuls from announcing their intention to run for multiple positions. At the center of it all is the mayoral race, for which three candidates – incumbent Alan Webber, JoAnne Vigil Coppler and Alexis Martinez Johnson – have officially launched campaigns.
Santa Fe, NMABQJournal

Thumbs up to city jurisdiction over road maintenance

Some Santa Feans, knowing city government’s historical tradition of tolerance for long-lived potholes, may not have celebrated after seeing recent headlines about plans for the city to take over maintenance of more pieces of state highways that run through town. The agreement with the state Department of Transportation will put...
Santa Fe, NMksfr.org

Santa Fe City Council Nears Vote To Drop Los Alamos Lab Group

The Santa Fe City Council is nearing a vote on a resolution by Councilor Renee Villarreal to withdraw from the Regional Coalition of LANL Communities. Villarreal tells KSFR’s Dennis Carroll that the 10-year relationship with the Los Alamos-based group has been marked by a lack of shared values, broken promises, mismanagement, and has nothing to benefit city residents.
Lea County, NMHobbs News-Sun

Lea urges N.M. to fight oil lease ban

LOVINGTON — Lea County officials want New Mexico, the nation’s third highest oil production state, to join other states fighting President Joe Biden’s moratorium on federal oil leases. Lea County is the nation’s No. 1 oil producer among counties, with more than 50 percent of oil production coming from federal...
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Sometimes, cities can wring too much from water

Santa Fe once was sustained by the waters of the Santa Fe River, which begins in the high country of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, flows through the city and then onward to the Rio Grande. But when Western cities grow, they look everywhere for more water, with little regard...
IndustryArgus Press

New Mexico creates database of legacy uranium mines

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has created a database of uranium mines around the state, including those that are inactive and have been abandoned, state officials announced Monday. The database was put together by the state Mining and Minerals Division as a way to give people quick access...
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Governor: Help us save our mural

After navigating through the ocean of misinformation making its way around Santa Fe, I have uncovered a few important factors about the Multi-Cultural mural on Guadalupe Street, where a contemporary art museum is being created. The wall on which the mural is painted was never planned to be demolished. The...
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

More than half of Santa Fe's midtown campus buildings eyed for demolition

More than half of the buildings on the midtown campus are being eyed for demolition, according to a presentation given to the Santa Fe City Council on Wednesday. Sam Burnett, midtown property maintenance manager, told the City Council that 16 of the 23 buildings either have limited or no potential for reuse as the city discusses preliminary redevelopment plans for the 64-acre property.
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Union sends safety complaint to state over Santa Fe wastewater plant

The local chapter of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees sent a letter to the state Occupational Health and Safety Bureau on Thursday alleging a series of "dangerous and life-threatening" safety issues at the Santa Fe Wastewater Treatment Plant. "We are presently genuinely concerned with multiple safety...
Santa Fe, NMSanta Fe Reporter

Leaf Brief

Greetings! We’ve rolled up the recent cannabis news into a tidy package, as per usual. But first, let us remind you that it’s time to play favorites. Final voting in the 2021 Best of Santa Fe reader poll continues through the end of the month. Vote for the Best Dispensary, Best CBD store and neighborhood bests, among other services, retailers and more here.New Mexico’s unemployment rules recently changed to require people to apply for jobs. We’ve got an idea: the burgeoning cannabis industry. While New Mexico’s new Cannabis Control Division vets the potential members of its advisory board, the state is kicking off a hiring blitz for the positions of director, division counsel, deputy director of business operations, business operations call center manager, budget manager, licensing manager and executive assistant. Details on how to apply for the positions are posted on here.Scroll down for more about what’s happening with legalization in New Mexico. Remember that while possession (with limits) becomes legal on June 29, commercial retail sales don’t begin until April 2022.
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Santa Fe amends tax on short-term rental properties

The city of Santa Fe has eliminated two exemptions to its lodgers' tax, which will bring it in line with state statute, city officials said. The amendments allow the tax to be imposed on short-term rentals with fewer than three rooms and removes similar exemptions for longer-term rentals past 30 days.
EconomySantafe New Mexican.com

New Mexico must take economic development seriously

I’ve often said New Mexico is the hole in the doughnut, with the doughnut being our neighboring states — Texas, Arizona, Colorado and Utah. While those states thrive and prosper, New Mexico remains stagnant. The 2020 census results demonstrate the case in point. It was a wake-up call, and our future could be bleak if we do not act fast. And act now, especially to create jobs that will help our state thrive.
PoliticsEastern New Mexico News

State bar to give workshops

ALBUQUERQUE — The New Mexico State Bar will present a pair of workshops in late May and early June via video and teleconference. A 11 a.m. May 27 workshop on legal resources for the elderly requires registration by calling 505-797-6005. The one-hour program will include information on estate planning, the probate process, non-probate transfers and institutional Medicaid.
Cuba, NMladailypost.com

SFNF: FR 69 On Cuba Ranger District Closed For Elk Calving

SANTA FE — The Santa Fe National Forest (SFNF) reminds visitors to the Cuba Ranger District that Forest Road (FR) 69 is closed to all motorized vehicles, including motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), from May 15 to June 30 to protect elk cows during the calving season. The seasonal road...
U.S. Politicscannabisnewsworld.com

New Mexico Lawmakers Will Work To Unify Conflicting Marijuana Proposals This Week Following House Passage

One day after New Mexico’s House of Representatives passed legislation to legalize marijuana for adults 21 and older, a Senate panel held a Saturday hearing to take initial testimony on three competing legalization bills introduced in that chamber. The committee did not vote on any of the measures, instead using the hearing to compare the various Senate proposals to one another as well as to the House-passed legislation, HB 12. “I think we’re just trying to get a feel for these four bills,” said Senate Tax, Business and Transportation Committee Chairman Benny Shendo Jr. (D), who led the hearing. The bills’ sponsors will now work to combine elements of the various Senate proposals before returning to the committee for a possible vote next Saturday. Despite overlap on some issues, major disagreements remain over the structure of the commercial cannabis market, how tax revenue will be allocated and the makeup of a state oversight board that would regulate the new industry. “In the next week, basically, the sponsors of these four bills need to see if we can get to one bill,” Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth (D) said at the hearing, “and make a decision in this committee so that we don’t end up in a situation where there’s just multiple moving pieces.” If backers can’t do that, Wirth added, “there’s a good chance we end up with nothing” by the time the legislative session ends on March 20. First up for Discussion in Senate Tax, Business & Transportation Committee: Senate Bill 13, CANNABIS REGULATION ACT (Ivey-Soto) https://t.co/ts1cR6URou#nmleg #nmpol — NM Senate Democrats (@NMSenateDems) February 27, 2021 Sen. Jacob Candelaria’s (D) SB 363 is the most closely aligned with the House measure, although Republican members of the Senate panel said they prefer SB 288, introduced by GOP Sen. Cliff Pirtle, who…
Santa Fe, NMSanta Fe Reporter

City Council Renews Drought Restrictions, Reviews Midtown Campus

New Mexico health officials yesterday reported 196 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total so far to 200,232. The health department has designated 185,385 of those cases as recovered. Bernalillo County had 68 new cases, followed by San Juan County with 29 and Doña Ana County with 18. Santa Fe County had six new cases.
Santa Fe County, NMUS News and World Report

Santa Fe County to Exit Regional Coalition on National Lab

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Santa Fe is the latest county to vote to withdraw from the Regional Coalition of Los Alamos National Laboratory Communities, a group of nine local governments in New Mexico that advocates for environmental cleanup funding and jobs at the lab. The Santa Fe County Commission...