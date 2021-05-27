Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Slimmed down Martinez aims to win second straight state title

By James Barron jbarron@sfnewmexican.com
Santafe New Mexican.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleSantiago Martinez will kindly say “no” to any sugary drink, thank you very much. The senior wrestler for St. Michael’s High School won’t even consider one after losing 30 pounds in four weeks to reach his goal of wrestling in the 220-pound division for the shortened wrestling season. Martinez recognizes that drinking one could very well lead to an avalanche of bad habits re-emerging after working so hard to lose weight as he quickly transitioned from the football field to the wrestling mat.

www.santafenewmexican.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Football#Avalanche#Combat#District 1 1a 3a#Horsemen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
Sports
Related
Akron, OHVindy.com

JFK wins state title

AKRON — Coming into the 2021 season, Kennedy’s baseball team had plenty of question marks. On Sunday, the Eagles changed those question marks into exclamation points. With six freshmen, only four returning letterwinners, 11 players and no 2020 season, the current season could have gone in any direction. But Kennedy was the only Division IV team in the state to end its 2021 season with a victory, beating Van Wert Lincolnview 4-0 at Canal Park to win the first state title in the school’s baseball history.
Trumbull, CTtrumbulltimes.com

St. Joseph wins third straight Class S boys lacrosse title

TRUMBULL — His team won its third straight CIAC Class S boys lacrosse championship Saturday morning at McDougall Stadium, and Brendan Talbot was dreading leaving to head back across town to St. Joseph. “It’s going to be a sad bus ride back,” Cadets coach Talbot said after a 13-9 win...
Eugene, ORLubbock Avalanche-Journal

Next objective: With second NCAA title in hand, Usoro aims for Olympics berth

Ruth Usoro picked up one more trophy Saturday night in Eugene, Oregon, but has little time to rest before she's on to her next assignment. Since February, the Texas Tech junior has won three individual Big 12 titles and two NCAA championships in the horizontal jumps, and now she's possibly headed for the world stage this summer. There's a good chance she'll get to represent Nigeria in the Olympic Games scheduled July 23 through Aug. 8 in Tokyo.
Southington, CTBristol Press

Lasane's walk-off single secures Southington softball's second straight Class LL title

WEST HAVEN – One swing of the bat won the Class LL softball state championship. Tied 3-3 in the bottom of the seventh between Southington and Fairfield Ludlowe, Blue Knights senior Jazmin Lasane ripped a single to right field with two outs, scoring junior Ashlyn Desaulniers, as top-seeded Southington won, 4-3, for its 19th state tournament title in walk-off fashion Saturday at Biondi Field.
Wyoming StateSioux City Journal

WATCH NOW: Bandits crush Wyoming to claim second straight win

SIOUX CITY--The Sioux City Bandits saw a breakout game from their new quarterback, and a dominant performance from their defense on Saturday night at Tyson Events Center, as the Bandits crushed Wyoming, 60-20. The Bandits roared out to an early lead with 22 points in the first quarter. Quarterback Dillon...
Fort Myers, FLFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

Stoneman Douglas baseball soars to second state title

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School junior Christian Arroyo delivered on both the mound and at the plate, leading the Eagles to the Class 7A state championship with a 5-1 win over the Spruce Creek Hawks at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers. It marked the second state title in school history,...
Charlotte, NCthecharlottepost.com

Charlotte Independence takes down second straight unbeaten opponent

Charlotte defender Christian Dean advances the ball Sunday in the Independence's 3-2 win against previously unbeaten Hartford Athletic at Sportsplex at Matthews. Charlotte (4-2) is second in the USL Championship's Atlantic Division with 12 points while Hartford (3-1-1) dropped to third at 10 points. MATTHEWS—The Charlotte Independence continue to climb...
Soccertheperrynews.com

Martinez helps Apaches win consecutive national titles

EVANS, GA — Perry graduate Natalie Martinez has spent two seasons playing soccer for Tyler Junior College in Texas. It would be hard to argue where her time might have been better spent. The Apaches were 2-0 winners over the Salt Lake Bruins June 8 at Blanchard Park in suburban...
Grand Island, NEKSNB Local4

GICC wins Class C NSAA Cup for second-straight year

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Central Catholic for the second-straight year won the Class C NSAA cup. The Crusaders finished with 452.5 points, 130 points more than the second place school. The boys basketball team highlighted this sports season winning the Class C-2 state title in dominant fashion...
High SchoolHanford Sentinel

Twice as nice: Vikings win second straight Section Championship

Colby Charles was the first member of the Kingsburg Vikings basketball team to climb the ladder and cut down a piece of the net, he would not be the last. Every player on the team got a chance to do the same thing after the No. 1 seed Vikings defeated No. 3 seed Washington Union Panthers 48-30, on June 12, in front of a raucous crowd at Kingsburg High School.
Cambridge, WIWatertown Daily Times

Nottestad nails down second win of season

CAMBRIDGE — Five time Jefferson Speedway Late Model track champion Dale Nottestad secured his second feature win of the 2021 season on Saturday night at Wisconsin’s Action Track. The Cambridge pilot powered to the front of the field and drove away to grab the win in the CNC Solutions 50 lap main event.
State College, PADaily Item

UPDATE Line Mountain wins state softball title

STATE COLLEGE — Kaely Washaw doubled home Aspen Walker in the bottom of the ninth inning Thursday to give Line Mountain's softball team its first state title, beating Ligonier Valley, 1-0. The Eagles finish the season 22-3 to win the PIAA 2A title. Pitcher Kya Matter threw her fourth consecutive...
MLBSportsnet.ca

Blue Jays win second straight with big game from Reese McGuire

The Toronto Blue Jays win their second straight and take the series against the Baltimore Orioles 7-4. Reese McGuire had a four-hit game with three doubles and driving in a pair of runs. Now Playing. Blue Jays snap five-game slump with thrilling comeback. June 19 2021. The Toronto Blue Jays...