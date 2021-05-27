Slimmed down Martinez aims to win second straight state title

Santiago Martinez will kindly say “no” to any sugary drink, thank you very much. The senior wrestler for St. Michael’s High School won’t even consider one after losing 30 pounds in four weeks to reach his goal of wrestling in the 220-pound division for the shortened wrestling season. Martinez recognizes that drinking one could very well lead to an avalanche of bad habits re-emerging after working so hard to lose weight as he quickly transitioned from the football field to the wrestling mat.