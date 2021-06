Nifty is expected to reach new all-time highs and cross the 16,000 levels of the July series, while Bank Nifty could recover, if it breaks 36,000 levels, analysts said. In the series that ended yesterday, the Nifty 50 Index posted gains for the third consecutive series, adding almost 3%. While Bank Nifty underperformed in the June series, settling in with a loss of nearly one percent. Both indexes recorded rollovers of up to 85 percent, which was well above their three-month average. The high percentage of rollovers in the June series compared to the average rollovers of the last three series indicates positive sentiment in the stock markets, analysts said.