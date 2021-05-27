CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murkowski will support bill to form commission on US Capitol riot

By Megan Pacer
alaskasnewssource.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) will support legislation to form an independent commission on the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Murkowski on Tuesday became the second Senate Republican to say they would support the bill, which passed the U.S. House of Representatives last week. Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah announced Monday that he would support the legislation.

