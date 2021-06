Editor’s note: the following is a letter to the editor from the Jefferson County Drug Free Coalition. On May 18, 2021, the City Council of the City of Jefferson voted to allow gas stations to sell liquor in addition to beer. Many gas stations in the City of Jefferson currently hold Class A Beer and Cider licenses and now they would be able to apply for Class A Liquor Licenses. What this essentially means is that gas stations can now become small liquor stores.