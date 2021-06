On Saturday June 12th through Monday June 14th PBR of NC was on hand at Noel Williams Park in Monroe, NC for the SBA Organization Scout Day. Saturday started with players going through a modified pro-style workout which included BP on the field, a laser timed 60, and position players getting their arm velocities measured. The workouts were broken up into three sessions based on the player's grad year. After the workouts the SBA teams squared off against each other in scrimmage games with pitchers facing live hitters. During this PBR was able to record velocities on the pitchers as well as gather information on how the hitters handled live pitching and see them play defense in live situations. Below we begin to look at some of the numbers recorded with more notes coming in the next few days on some of the players who stood out during workouts and game play.