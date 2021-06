Mass Effect Legendary Edition lets players experience the entire original trilogy with a fresh new coat of paint. It’s now easier than ever to get to know Commander Shepard’s crewmates, with the Mass Effect 3 Citadel DLC serving as an emotional final farewell. There are plenty of permutations within the expansion that can change how users experience the story. In order to see all of the content, however, it’s important to know when the best time to do the Citadel DLC in ME3 is. So, here’s the need-to-know info on when to tackle the Citadel downloadable content.