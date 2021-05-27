Let's talk about food on the new CLE Foodcast podcast by Lisa Sands

CLE Foodcast/Spotify

Dive deep into the local Cleveland food ecosystem with insights from the food biz news, interviews, and plenty of must-try recommendations on the new CLE Foodcast hosted by Lisa Sands, a Cleveland-based food advocate and travel writer.

The first three episodes were already published on May 11, featuring Crystal Angersola of Eat*Drink*Cleveland, Penny Barend Tagliarina of Terrestrial Brewing Company (formerly of Saucisson), and Jeremy Umansky of Larder.

In the first episode, Sands and Angersola talk about their experiences in supporting local food businesses amidst all of the restrictions, their favorite restaurants and chefs, their coping system to the Covid-19 pandemic, and many other related topics such as pandemic food hacks and shortcuts.

Tagliarina talks about her new business, Terrestrial Brewing Co, in the second episode. Tagliarna reveals how she went back to work in the kitchen just to cook for people, something she has always loved. She also gives some tips from her own experience on how to survive the pandemic.

The third episode features the story of the chef and owner of Larder, Umansky, and how he and his partner, Kenny Scott and Allie LaValle-Umansky, managed to get their income despite the challenges faced during the pandemic. Listeners can learn how the two quickly adapting to the take-out environment that allows helping them to thrive in the end.

To this day, there are five episodes available for listeners to check out on its Spotify page. All kinds of extraordinary stories are ready to be served just for you in CLE Foodcast, so,_bon appétit_!