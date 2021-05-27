Cancel
Dovish ECB fuels spread compression

FXStreet.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleToday we will listen in when Bundesbank governor Jens Weidmann speaks at the Franco-German Economic and Financial Council. In Sweden, we get both business and consumer confidence and a new borrowing forecast from the Debt Office, see more below. In the US we get PCE inflation figures which should not...

Euro Forecast: Inflation Data May Prompt Fall in EUR/USD Price

After last week’s strong Eurozone PMI and German Ifo data, Euro traders this coming week should focus on inflation numbers from Germany Tuesday and then the Eurozone as a whole Wednesday. The problem is that the European Central Bank will not be raising interest rates in the foreseeable future so...
Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD faces resistance near 1.3930, holds to modest gains

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: UK GDP, Delta covid strain woes may exacerbate BOE-led pain. GBP/USD hit by dovish BOE, Delta plus covid strain despite Fed’s mixed signals. The cable’s fate hinges on UK quarterly GDP, Brexit updates and US data. GBP/USD decline is far from over, speculative interest aims to 1.3660. Central banks’ monetary policy signals from both sides of the Atlantic dominated GBP/USD’s price action in the aftermath of the Fed-led 300-pip blow witnessed a week ago. Going forward, GBP/USD will look for some temporary reprieve from the UK’s quarterly GDP amid renewed Brexit optimism. However, the rapid spread of the Delta plus covid strain in Britain could threaten the already delayed economic reopening, which may exacerbate the pain in the pound. Read more...
FOREX-Dollar steady after U.S. inflation data misses estimates

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and coments, adds data, Fed speakers) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, June 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar ended unchanged on Friday, erasing an early drop after tamer-than-expected producer price inflation, with investors continuing to evaluate whether that the Federal Reserve will act sooner to snuff out inflation if it persists. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, excluding the volatile food and energy components, increased 0.5%, below economists’ expectations of an 0.6% increase. In the 12 months through May, the core PCE price index shot up 3.4%, the largest gain since April 1992. Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, held steady following an upwardly revised 0.9% jump in April. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast consumer spending rising 0.4%. “The most interesting, salient takeaway from today’s data is that we’re not seeing runaway inflation,” said Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management in New York. “The Fed by holding its fire is probably on the right side of the trade at this point.” Other data showed U.S. consumer sentiment ticked up in June. The dollar index against a basket of currencies ended unchanged on the day at 91.838, after dropping to 91.524. Last Friday, the index rose to a two-month high after Fed policymakers on June 16 forecast two rate hikes in 2023, a faster-than-expected timetable to tighten. This week, the greenback slipped as Fed speakers offered contrasting views on inflation pressures. The U.S. economy could possibly reach maximum employment and inflation that would merit an interest rate increase next year, but it will be important to watch the data, Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren said on Friday. Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari said he expects high inflation readings will not last and many Americans will return to the labor market in the fall. Investments that strengthen the labor force and improve economic inclusion can help boost economic growth, said Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester. Infrastructure spending is likely to boost the U.S. economy, though probably not in the short-term. The British pound fell 0.33% on the day to $1.3875, weakening further a day after the Bank of England made no changes to monetary policy. The greenback was steady at 110.83 Japanese yen, after reaching a 15-month high of 111.11 on Thursday. Data showed core consumer prices in Tokyo were unchanged in June from a year earlier. “Japan is a total outlier when it comes to one of the most crucial data points in the market’s focus right now: inflation. It showed that Japan, unique among the major countries of the world, has no inflation,” Marshall Gittler, head of investment research at BDSwiss, said in a report. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 3:00PM (1900 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 91.8380 91.8470 +0.00% 2.064% +91.8790 +91.5240 Euro/Dollar $1.1931 $1.1931 +0.00% -2.35% +$1.1976 +$1.1927 Dollar/Yen 110.8250 110.8300 +0.00% +7.30% +110.9800 +110.5000 Euro/Yen 132.22 132.27 -0.04% +4.18% +132.4500 +132.1400 Dollar/Swiss 0.9178 0.9180 +0.00% +3.76% +0.9183 +0.9143 Sterling/Dollar $1.3875 $1.3922 -0.33% +1.57% +$1.3935 +$1.3871 Dollar/Canadian 1.2306 1.2319 -0.09% -3.35% +1.2329 +1.2273 Aussie/Dollar $0.7586 $0.7583 +0.06% -1.36% +$0.7616 +$0.7580 Euro/Swiss 1.0949 1.0951 -0.02% +1.31% +1.0963 +1.0943 Euro/Sterling 0.8597 0.8569 +0.33% -3.80% +0.8604 +0.8569 NZ $0.7061 $0.7062 +0.00% -1.66% +$0.7095 +$0.7056 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.4955 8.5040 -0.13% -1.09% +8.5025 +8.4580 Euro/Norway 10.1369 10.1360 +0.01% -3.15% +10.1580 +10.1148 Dollar/Sweden 8.4907 8.4677 +0.28% +3.59% +8.4947 +8.4441 Euro/Sweden 10.1314 10.1031 +0.28% +0.55% +10.1349 +10.1040 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by David Gregorio)
Weekly focus: Euro area recovery gathers steam

Market sentiment remained volatile this week with further declines in US yields despite last week’s hawkish Fed surprise. Comments from Fed members confirmed that a debate on QE is on the cards, but also that policy rate changes are not around the corner. EUR/USD remained below 1.20 and we see scope for further USD upside after the summerBank of England kept its policy rate and bond-buying pace unchanged and pledged to maintain its accommodative policy stance until there is clear evidence that inflation will stay above target for a sustained period. Discussions on the ECB strategic review are also gathering pace in the Governing Council. While ECB policymakers still remain apart on a new inflation strategy, there is growing consensus to include the climate and owner-occupied housing in their decisions. As we argued in ECB Research Strategy Review:'leaving no stone unturned, 18 June. we expect a rather muted market reaction to the strategic review.
BoE remain steadfast, with stocks lifted by dovish stance

Unlike the Fed, the Bank of England remains confident that the recent rise in inflation will be fleeting in nature. That dovish stance has helped to drive market higher, following a week dominated by uncertainty. Meanwhile, a disappointing showing for US jobless claims and core durable goods actually helped ease fears over a hawkish Fed.
Markets wait on the core PCE inflation

US indices marked fresh record highs yesterday as the White House inked a bipartisan infrastructure package. European stocks remain range-bound and had a mixed open in early trade Friday. US benchmark 10yr yields trade a little under 1.5% and gold is stuck in the range of the last week at $1,780. Markets seem to be comfortable with the Fed’s position on inflation, but we are still waiting for a breakout in yields to really shake things up. For now, the path of least resistance is up, but there is an air of complacency.
Europe close: Stocks rally on 'dovish' BoE, German business confidence

European shares rallied on Thursday as investors focused on a 'dovish' outcome to the Bank of England's policy meeting. Indeed, the Monetary Policy Committee warned against a "premature tightening" of monetary policy. "Markets throughout Europe and the US are enjoying one of the more memorable days in a week that...
EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso weakens on dovish c.bank, baht off 13-month lows

* Baht on track to recede over 1% for the week * Won strengthens to highest in over a week * Taiwan dollar on track for second straight weekly loss * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E * Asian stock markets: tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4 By Soumyajit Saha June 25 (Reuters) - The Philippine peso weakened on Friday, a day after the country's central bank maintained a dovish policy stance, while the Thai baht rose slightly from its lowest level in over one year. The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas promised on Thursday to keep policy accommodative, citing lingering downside risks to growth from the continued "threat of COVID-19 infections". The peso gave up as much as 0.3% and was set to be flat over the week, with ING economists expecting it to "remain under pressure in the near term on concerns about the timing of U.S. Fed tapering." Emerging market assets, generally considered riskier investments, suffered broad losses last week after the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated it may raise rates earlier than expected and signalled tapering its bond buying programme. The Philippine government was forced to reimpose stricter lockdown in parts of the country this month as infections rose, and lowered its economic growth targets for this year and the next in May. The Thai baht strengthened slightly after hitting 13-month lows this week after the central bank downgraded its annual growth forecasts. But the baht was still on track to shed more than 1% for the second consecutive week, while Thai stocks rose marginally after six straight sessions of losses. "Despite bullish global sentiment ... we believe the double whammy of COVID-19 and domestic political concerns would continue to keep any rebound in check," Phillip Securities (Thailand) said in a note to clients. Elsewhere in Asia, stocks rose in Indonesia and Manila, tracking U.S. indexes which hit record highs overnight after President Joe Biden embraced a bipartisan Senate infrastructure deal. Taiwan stocks rose over 1% to their highest in more than a month, while the Taiwan dollar also strengthened to register its best session in two weeks. The dollar though was on track for its second consecutive weekly loss. South Korea's won hit its highest level in over a week, a day after the country's central bank said it expected upward inflationary pressure, reinforcing views that the bank is shifting to a less accommodative monetary policy. The won was set for a modest weekly gain after weakening nearly 2% last week. Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0334 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCK STOCKS DAILY % YTD % S YTD % DAILY % Japan +0.02 -6.86 0.75 6.01 China +0.11 +0.97 0.49 3.20 India +0.00 -1.48 0.00 12.94 Indonesia +0.03 -2.70 0.70 1.25 Malaysia +0.00 -3.32 0.14 -4.26 Philippines -0.11 -1.17 0.42 -3.15 S.Korea +0.50 -3.81 0.54 14.98 Singapore +0.03 -1.60 0.13 9.84 Taiwan +0.35 +2.07 0.84 19.15 Thailand +0.13 -5.79 0.51 9.97 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
NZD/USD bulls continue to correct the USD surge

NZD/USD continues to correct with the US dollar slipping on Thursday. Attention will now move to US data with NFP next week as the main focus. At the time of writing, NZD/USD is trading at 0.7063 and up by some 0.31% in early Asia. The markets' attention remains on the US dollar considering the ix of rhetoric from Federal Reserve speakers.
ECB's de Guindos sees strong economic rebound in 2021/22

The European Central Bank (ECB) Vice President Luis de Guindos said that he “expects a strong economic rebound in 2021/22,” while speaking to “Onda Cero” radio in Madrid. “Activity is seen recovering pre-pandemic levels in Q122 (from Q322).”. “Monetary policy should be carefully adjusted and always looking at the progress...
European Markets Close Higher On Strong Economic Data

European stocks closed on a strong note on Thursday as buoyant eurozone economic data and Bank of England Governor Bailey's dovish comments lifted sentiment. Worries about inflation subsided a bit after the Bank of England governor said the jump in consumer prices is expected to be temporary. The Bank of...
Euro zone bond yields steady ahead of U.S. inflation data

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr. June 25 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields steadied on Friday. ahead of U.S. inflation data which will give the latest steer on. price pressures as economies bounce back from the coronavirus. slump. Following a hefty sell-off last week after U.S. Federal.
UPDATE 2-Euro zone yields rise, periphery's bonds underperform

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Recasts, adds analyst comments, background) June 25 (Reuters) - Euro zone yields rose on Friday tracking a move in U.S. Treasuries after data, with periphery’s bonds underperforming as investors digested further supply. The U.S. Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure posted its biggest...
GBP/USD Outlook: Sterling Remains In Red After Dovish BoE

Cable remains in red for the second day, as dovish BoE faded hopes that the central bank would send initial signals of earlier than expected start of policy tightening due to surging inflation. Reversal pattern is forming on daily chart after three-day rebound stalled at 1.4000 zone and subsequent weakness...
FOREX-Dollar edges lower ahead of U.S. inflation data

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - The dollar drifted lower in. Europe on Friday as an agreement on U.S. infrastructure spending. underpinned appetite for riskier currencies, but caution ahead. of key U.S. inflation data kept losses to a minimum. The risk-sensitive Antipodean currencies rose, as did the. euro, gaining 0.1% to...
USD/JPY drops to 110.50 after US inflation data

USD/JPY came under bearish pressure in the early American session. Core PCE inflation in US rose to 3.4% (YoY) in May as expected. US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory below 91.70. After spending the first half of the day in a relatively tight range below 111.00, the USD/JPY...
The missing piece in the Fed puzzle: World market themes for the week ahead

Next Friday’s U.S. employment report will allow investors to gauge whether a powerful U.S. recovery could push the Federal Reserve to start unwinding ultra-easy monetary policies sooner than expected. An unexpectedly hawkish Fed shifting its first post-pandemic rate hike into 2023 took markets by surprise, briefly denting stocks – before...
GBP/USD Forecast: Upside looks capped by 1.4000 so far

GBP/USD flirts with the 1.3900 neighbourhood on Friday. The pound remains under pressure following the BoE event. UK’s GfK Consumer Confidence came in at -9 in June. The sterling extends the recent bearish shift, as investors continue to assess the BoE monetary policy meeting. In fact, GBP/USD recedes from weekly peaks around the psychological 1.4000 zone after the “Old Lady” caught markets off guard and delivered a dovish message at its event on Thursday.
GBP/USD remains vulnerable below 100-DMA, dovish BOE weighs

GBP/USD remains pressured by dovish BOE, Delta plus covid strain woes. Thursday’s closing below 100-DMA keeps the sellers hopeful. The cable ignores the US dollar’s weakness ahead of PCE inflation data. GBP/USD is struggling to resist above the 1.3900 level, as the Bank of England’s (BOE) dovish surprise continues to...