‘This Is How You Lose Your Majority’: Progressive Warnings Mount as Dems Drag Their Feet on Infrastructure – Jake Johnson (05/27/2021)

By wsw staff
wallstreetwindow.com
 13 days ago

Progressive frustration with the Democratic leadership’s slow-walking of climate and infrastructure legislation is reaching a boiling point this week as the Biden administration—wedded to the pursuit of a bipartisan bill—continues to hold out hope for a deal with Republican lawmakers, even as they put forth woefully inadequate counteroffers. “This is...

wallstreetwindow.com
