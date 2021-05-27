‘This Is How You Lose Your Majority’: Progressive Warnings Mount as Dems Drag Their Feet on Infrastructure – Jake Johnson (05/27/2021)

I come to explain Joe Manchin, not to praise him. The West Virginia senator has earned the ire of the Online Left for single-handedly holding up legislation near and dear to progressive hearts, including ending the filibuster, because the party can afford no defections with the Senate split 50-50. His latest outrage is expressing opposition in a Charleston Gazette-Mail op-ed this weekend to H.R. 1/S. 1, the For the People Act, which would redress many of the wing-nut efforts taking place in red states across the country to limit voters’ rights.