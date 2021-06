With the Normandy grounded on the Citadel, you’re unable to continue your fight with Saren and cut him off on Ilos in Mass Effect Legendary Edition. Thankfully, Captain Anderson reaches out to you to meet him in Flux, a local club on the Citadel. He shares with you a plan to remove the lockdown on the ship to get you and your crew out of here. He’ll present to you a choice of going to Udina’s office in the Embassay to turn it off or assault Citadel Control tower. While the result of these choices are the same, some small details change.