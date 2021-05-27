Cancel
NZD/USD keeps the positive outlook unchanged – UOB

By Pablo Piovano
FXStreet.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the article24-hour view: “NZD rocketed to 0.7317 yesterday before easing off. The rapid rise appears to be overdone and NZD is unlikely to strengthen further. For today, NZD is more likely to consolidate and trade between 0.7245 and 0.7310.”. Next 1-3 weeks: “After trading mostly sideways for more than a week,...

www.fxstreet.com
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/USD Weekly Outlook

EUR/USD recovered last week but failed to break through 4 hour 55 EMA. Initial bias remains neutral this week first. On the downside, break of 1.1846 will resume the fall from 1.2265, as the third leg of the consolidation pattern from 1.2348, to 1.1703 support. On the upside, sustained break of 4 hour 55 EMA (now at 1.1971) will bring stronger rise back to 1.2265 resistance instead.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/USD looks side-lined near term – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, Cable is still predicted to navigate within the 1.3820-1.4020 range in the next weeks. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday ‘upward pressure is beginning to ease and GBP is unlikely to strengthen much further’ and we expected GBP to ‘trade between 1.3930 and 1.4005’. We did not anticipate the rapid drop to 1.3889. The risk for GBP remains on the downside but any weakness is unlikely to break the support at 1.3860 (minor support is at 1.3890). Resistance is at 1.3945 followed by 1.3970.”
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Weekly risk reversal aims for strongest print in seven months

EUR/USD options market turns the most optimistic since November 2020 as the weekly gauge of bullish bets (call options) over put options (bearish bets), known as risk reversal (RR), jumps to the highest in seven months. That said, the EUR/USD RR prints +0.308 levels for the current week, the highest...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls testing bearish commitments at 61.8% Fibo

However, from an hourly perspective, the price is trapped between support and resistance. In the current trade, the price is testing the resistance at 0.7070.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/GBP: Downside pressure persists below 0.8732/22 – Commerzbank

Axel Rudolph, Senior FICC Technical Analyst at Commerzbank, noted EUR/GBP faces a key resistance in the 0.8732/22 band. “Immediate downside pressure should retain the upper hand while the cross stays below the .8643 June 10 high. Slightly further up the late May high can be spotted at .8673.”. “Key resistance...
BusinessFXStreet.com

AUD/USD bears in charge on the weekly and daily outlook

AUD/USD is benefitting from improved risk sentiment and higher commodities and stocks. Technically, the bias is with the bears while below the weekly resistance. AUD/USD is currently trading a touch higher by 0.12% on the day so far after rising from a low of 0.7565 to a high of 0.7591.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

NZD/USD: Trading recommendations

Trading above the key support levels 0.6840, 0.7025, NZD/USD remains in the bull market zone. The breakdown of the important short-term resistance level 0.7054 indicated the end of the downward correction and became a signal for the resumption of long positions in NZD/USD. After the breakdown of the resistance levels...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/CHF: Outlook remains negative below 1.1002/05 – Commerzbank

The bearish note in EUR/CHF is seen unchanged while below the 1.1002/05 band, suggested Axel Rudolph, Senior FICC Technical Analyst at Commerzbank. “While trading below this area we will retain a medium-term bearish forecast.”. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled...
CurrenciesForexTV.com

NZD/USD bulls continue to correct the USD surge

NZD/USD continues to correct with the US dollar slipping on Thursday. Attention will now move to US data with NFP next week as the main focus. At the time of writing, NZD/USD is trading at 0.7063 and …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD looks capped by 1.3977/1.4018 – UOB

Cable’s upside still appears limited by the 1.3977/1.4018 band, suggested Commerzbank’s Senior FICC Technical Analyst Axel Rudolph. “Below 1.3784 the March and April lows can be found at 1.3670/69.”. “Minor resistance between the March and April highs and mid-May low at 1.3977/1.4018 is expected to continue to cap.”. “Further up...
BusinessFXStreet.com

GBP/USD outlook: Sterling remains in red after dovish BoE

Cable remains in red for the second day, as dovish BoE faded hopes that the central bank would send initial signals of earlier than expected start of policy tightening due to surging inflation. Reversal pattern is forming on daily chart after three-day rebound stalled at 1.4000 zone and subsequent weakness...
MarketsFXStreet.com

US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Key support remains at the mid-91.00s

DXY extends the consolidation below the 92.00 yardstick. The 200-day SMA near 91.50 emerges as a key support. If the selling impulse gathers extra steam, then another visit to the critical 200-day SMA, today at 91.48, should not be ruled out. In the meantime, and looking at the broader scenario,...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CHF faces extra consolidation near term – Commerzbank

According to Senior FICC Technical Analyst Axel Rudolph at Commerzbank, USD/CHF could now move into a consolidative phase. “Potential slips below this week’s low at .9154 should find support between the 55- and 200-day moving averages at .9075/72 and at the .9054/46 late May and early June highs as well as the early February high.”
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: The hunt for 1.2000

EUR/USD moves higher, although still trades below 1.20. The 200-day SMA around 1.1995 emerges as the next hurdle. Markets’ focus will be on key releases in the US calendar. EUR/USD extends the side-lined theme so far this week, always above the key 1.1900 yardstick albeit capped by the 1.1970/80 band for the time being.
Currenciesbabypips.com

Bearish Reversal on GBP/AUD Ahead?

GBP/AUD maybe headed for a longer-term bearish turn as the pair hits a major resistance area, as the Bank of England leaned a bit more dovish than expected during today’s statement. Bearish Reversal on GBP/AUD Ahead?. On the daily chart above of GBP/AUD, we can see that the pair has...
MarketsDailyFx

Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: Will USD/CAD Resume its Rally?

USD/CAD PRICE OUTLOOK: CANADIAN DOLLAR MIRED BY FED, OIL PRICES. USD/CAD has pulled back 200-pips with the Canadian Dollar reversing recent weakness. Canadian Dollar appears to be benefiting from higher oil prices and a broadly softer USD. USD/CAD price action might resume its advance as Federal Reserve taper risk still...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/USD still seen between 1.3820 and 1.4020 – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, Cable is still expected to navigate within the 1.3820-1.4020 range for the next weeks. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday GBP could ‘edge up to the 1.3980’ but we were of the view that ‘1.4020 is not expected to come into the picture’. GBP subsequently rose to 1.4001 before pulling back. Upward pressure is beginning to ease and GBP is unlikely to strengthen much further. For today, GBP is more likely to trade between 1.3930 and 1.4005.”
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD keeps focused on 1.1970 – UOB

The negative phase in EUR/USD is expected to finish above the 1.1970 level, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “Yesterday, we highlighted that ‘upward momentum has not improved by much and EUR is unlikely to strengthen much further’ and we expected EUR to ‘trade between 1.1890 and 1.1960’. EUR subsequently rose to 1.1969 before pulling back to close slightly lower at 1.1925 (-0.11%). Momentum indicators are mostly ‘neutral’ and EUR is likely trade between 1.1890 and 1.1960 for today.”