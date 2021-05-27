Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

US dollar firms ahead of GDP and jobless claims data

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleThe Australian dollar was little changed in early trading as traders reflected on the latest China industrial profit Australian capital expenditure data. According to the Chinese statistics agency, industrial production rose by 57% in April after rising by 92.30% in the previous month. Year-to-date, production has jumped by 106.1%. This is a sign that the Chinese economy is doing modestly well as global demand rises. Meanwhile, in Australia, building capital expenditure rose by 3.8% in the first quarter while plant and machinery rose by 9.1%. In total, the new private capital expenditure rose by 6.3%. These numbers are an important component of the GDP.

www.fxstreet.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Gdp#Jobless Claims#Australian#Chinese#Eia#Eur#Usd#Reserve Bank#Rbnz#Macd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
News Break
Oil Prices
Country
China
Related
Business985theriver.com

Dollar firm as traders brace for U.S. inflation data

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar held near multi-month highs on Friday as investors warily awaited U.S. inflation data, while the pound nursed modest losses after Bank of England (BoE) policymakers leaned away from flagging rate rises. Early Asia trade was steady, with the euro pinned below its 200-day moving...
Economyeconomies.com

Oil turns slightly higher as dollar holds

Oil prices rose on Thursday, and erased their earlier losses, as the US dollar held against most major currencies. The Energy Information Administration reported yesterday that the US crude inventories fell 7.6 million barrels to 459.1 million barrels during the past week, while analysts forecasts a drop by 6.3 million barrels.
EconomyForexTV.com

Dollar Weakens As Positive U.S. Data Lifts Sentiment

The U.S. dollar dropped against its most major rivals in the European session on Thursday, as a slew of positive reports on U.S. GDP, jobless claims and durable goods orders bolstered risk sentiment. Data from Labor Department report showed a modest decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in...
TrafficBirmingham Star

Oil prices climb after positive U.S. inventory data

NEW YORK, June 24 (Xinhua) -- Oil prices rose on Thursday as traders continued to sift through the latest U.S. fuel inventory data. The West Texas Intermediate for August delivery added 22 cents to settle at 73.30 U.S. dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for August delivery increased 37 cents to close at 75.56 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.
Economyindialife.us

US initial jobless claims fall after rising to highest level

Initial unemployment claims in the US fell to 411,000 last week, after rising to the highest level in a month in the prior week, the Labour Department reported. In the week ending on June 19, the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits decreased by 7,000 from the previous week's upwardly revised level of 418,000, according to a report released on Thursday by the Department's Bureau of Labour Statistics.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

NZD/USD bulls continue to correct the USD surge

NZD/USD continues to correct with the US dollar slipping on Thursday. Attention will now move to US data with NFP next week as the main focus. At the time of writing, NZD/USD is trading at 0.7063 and up by some 0.31% in early Asia. The markets' attention remains on the US dollar considering the ix of rhetoric from Federal Reserve speakers.
EconomyMarshall Independent

US jobless claims tick down to 411,000 as economy heals

WASHINGTON — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits dropped last week, a sign that layoffs declined and the job market is improving. The Labor Department said Thursday that jobless claims fell just 7,000 from the previous week to 411,000. Weekly claims have fallen steadily this year from about 900,000 in January.
Businesssecurities.io

Gold Price Stays Positive Ahead of Inflation Data

In commodities news, gold has been quick to take advantage of the current risk-on period in the market. Improving sentiment that has led to a movement away from the Dollar has helped the precious metal claw back some gains on a largely positive week. This was a generally similar picture across the board with the same true in the silver market that has held on to its level well. With oil now at a 3-year high, the focus today turns to key inflation data and what type of movements we might see when these PCE figures are released with a +3.4% expectation.
Businessinvesting.com

China’s PBOC Leads the Fed in Weaning the Economy Off Stimulus

(Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank is a step ahead of its U.S. counterpart in reining in its Covid-19 emergency stimulus, relieving potential market pressure from the Federal Reserve’s looming shift in policy. The People’s Bank of China has already started curbing credit growth to tackle debt risks, although it’s doing...
Marketsinvezz.com

EUR/USD bearish pattern emerges ahead of US GDP data

The EUR/USD pair has formed a bearish flag pattern on the 3H chart. Investors reacted to the relatively strong German business sentiment data. The pair will next react to the upcoming US GDP data. The EUR/USD price is in a tight range as investors react to the relatively strong German...
Economyarcamax.com

US initial jobless claims fell slightly last week to 411,000

Applications for U.S. state unemployment insurance fell slightly last week, though were higher than forecast, as the labor market meanders toward a full recovery. Initial claims in regular state programs decreased by 7,000 to 411,000 in the week ended June 19, Labor Department data showed Thursday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for 380,000 new applications. The prior week’s claims were revised up to 418,000.
U.S. Politicstribuneledgernews.com

US weekly jobless claims edge down less than expected

Washington — A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed a modest decrease in first-time claims for US unemployment benefits in the week ended June 19. The Labor Department said initial jobless claims edged down to 411,000, a decrease of 7,000 from the previous week's revised level of 418,000.
Economywtaq.com

U.S. weekly jobless claims fall; first quarter GDP unrevised at 6.4%

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Fewer Americans filed new claims for unemployment benefits last week as the labor market recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic gains traction amid a reopening economy, but a dearth of willing workers could hinder faster job growth in the near term. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Gold on back foot as dollar firms; traders await US data

BENGALURU (June 24): Gold was subdued on Thursday, as a stronger dollar made bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies, while investors digested mixed signals from Federal Reserve officials on rate hike and awaited more U.S. data to gauge inflationary pressures. Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,774.96 per...
EconomyPosted by
AFP

US jobless claims edge down but linger above 400,000

New applications for US unemployment benefits edged lower last week, resuming a downward trend, but lingering above 400,000 claims, according to US data Thursday. Jobless claims came in at 411,000, seasonally adjusted, down 7,000 from the previous week's revised level, according to Labor Department data. Last week's claims unexpectedly snapped a six-week streak of declines, lifting the level back above 400,000 after the June 3 weekly report came in below that level for the first time since the pandemic. The data have shown gradual but not continuous progress as people have returned to work after historic layoffs last year. There were weekly reports of above six million new claims last spring in the wake of sudden lockdown measures at the height of the Covid-19 panic.
U.S. PoliticsShareCast

US initial jobless claims slip lower, secondary claims down again

US jobless claims continued to slip lower during the latest week especially those not being filed for the first time, in a potentially positive signal for the next monthly non-farm payrolls report. Economists had forecast a larger drop to 380,000. Nevertheless, secondary unemployment claims, which correlate more closely with hiring,...