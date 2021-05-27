Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bears threaten 0.7740 support confluence

By Rekha Chauhan
FXStreet.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleAUD/USD pared early gains in the European session. Pair moves in a broader trading range on the 4-hour chart. Technical indicators point at downward bias. The AUD/USD pair possessed a reclusive move on Thursday. The pair swung back to the 0.7740 mark having traveled to intraday lows at 0.7722. AUD/USD...

www.fxstreet.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Action Trading#Price Analysis#Bears#Confluence#Usd#Aud Usd#European#Today Daily Change#Trends Daily#Daily Pivot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksFXStreet.com

XLM Price Prediction: Stellar reversion to the mean complete with a 20% drop

XLM price trading quietly below the May 23 low, lacking the impulsiveness to catapult it higher. Daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) has logged an oversold reading, providing the basis for a firm low to form. A test of the 200-week SMA (mean) is a contingency if broader cryptocurrency weakness accelerates...
Retailinsidebitcoins.com

Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC/USD Regain Losses Above $123 Support

The Litecoin price may likely settle above the 9-day and 21-day moving averages as the Relative Strength Index (14) moves toward 40-level. LTC/USD trades above the 9-day and 21-day moving averages within the channel. However, the Litecoin price is now trying to create an uptrend since yesterday, and should the buyers keep the movement above the 9-day and 21-day moving averages, the coin might resume the upward movement. Today, an early trading session touches the $137.40 level before rebounding to where it is trading currently at $136.38.
StocksFXStreet.com

VeChain Price Analysis: VET should be avoided below $0.088

VeChain price reaction to the 25.57% decline on June 21 has been corrective, not impulsive. May 23 low remains credible support, but an acceleration in downside momentum puts May 19 low in play. Anchored VWAP is an imposing level of resistance if VET regains price traction. VeChain price has created...
MarketsDailyFx

Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: Will USD/CAD Resume its Rally?

USD/CAD PRICE OUTLOOK: CANADIAN DOLLAR MIRED BY FED, OIL PRICES. USD/CAD has pulled back 200-pips with the Canadian Dollar reversing recent weakness. Canadian Dollar appears to be benefiting from higher oil prices and a broadly softer USD. USD/CAD price action might resume its advance as Federal Reserve taper risk still...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/CAD Price Analysis: Defensive above 50-SMA, two-week-old support line

USD/CAD struggles to extend bounce off key supports. Weekly horizontal resistance guards immediate upside amid steady RSI. Further losses envisioned amid hesitant recovery, bumpy road to the north. USD/CAD picks up bids to 1.2325 amid a quiet Asian session on Friday. In doing so, the major currency pair defends the...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY Price Analysis: Extends pullback from key hurdles below 111.00

USD/JPY bounces off intraday low, remains pressured around 15-month high. Bearish candlestick below important resistances backs further consolidation of gains. Two-month-old rising channel, bullish MACD keep buyers hopeful. USD/JPY pares intraday losses around 110.85 as European traders prepare for Friday’s bell. The risk barometer pair jumped to the highest since...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Next on the upside aligns the 200-day SMA

EUR/USD adds to recent gains and surpasses 1.1950. Further up is located the 200-day SMA and the 1.2000 mark. If the recovery gathers extra steam, then there is room for spot to challenge the 200-day SMA, today at 1.1994 ahead of the psychological 1.2000 hurdle. Information on these pages contains...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls testing bearish commitments at 61.8% Fibo

However, from an hourly perspective, the price is trapped between support and resistance. In the current trade, the price is testing the resistance at 0.7070. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Turns south following rejection above 0.7600

AUD/USD reverts to test the critical short-term support at 0.7586. Buyers remain hopeful amid a potential golden cross on the hourly sticks. RSI remains bullish, allowing room for more upside. AUD/USD is paring back gains in the European session, having failed to find acceptance above 0.7600. The aussie bulls are...
Marketsthemarketperiodical.com

Litecoin Price Analysis: Will LTC Bulls Able To Break 20-DMA Hurdle?

Litecoin Price is facing a hurdle of 20-day short term moving average while also face strong buying interest from lower levels of $100-$105 zone. The coin is currently trading below all vital moving avengers of 20, 50, 100, and 200-Day with average volume action. The pair of LTC/BTC is trading...
MarketsFXStreet.com

US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Key support remains at the mid-91.00s

DXY extends the consolidation below the 92.00 yardstick. The 200-day SMA near 91.50 emerges as a key support. If the selling impulse gathers extra steam, then another visit to the critical 200-day SMA, today at 91.48, should not be ruled out. In the meantime, and looking at the broader scenario,...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD drops to fresh daily low of 1.2270

USD/CAD edges lower in the American trading hours. US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory after US data. Modest increase in crude oil prices provides a boost to CAD. Following a consolidation phase above 1.2300 during the European trading hours, the USD/CAD pair lost its traction and dropped to a fresh daily low of 1.2270. As of writing, the pair was up 0.33% on the day at 1.2284.
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears on the verge of a fresh wave to the downside

GBP/USD bears are seeking a break from 4-hour resistance structure. A downside extension targets a 1.3725 area and beyond. As per the prior analysis, GBP/USD bears piling in at critical daily resistance, the bears remain in control and target a downside daily extension. Prior analysis. The bears will be lining...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls ready for bumpy ride above 132.00

EUR/JPY extends bounce off 50% Fibonacci retracement to refresh intraday top. Two-week-old horizontal area, 100-SMA convergence guards immediate upside. MACD conditions, multiple upside barriers keep sellers hopeful. EUR/JPY picks up bids to 132.43, up 0.11% intraday, during the early Friday’s recovery moves. Although the cross-currency pair justifies its U-turn from...
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD faces resistance near 1.3930, holds to modest weekly gains

Pound still weak across the board after the dovish hold from the Bank of England. GBP/USD up for the week, still under the 20-WMA. The GBP/USD trimmed losses during Friday's American session, boosted by a decline of the US dollar across the board. Cable rose back above 1.3900 and climbed to 1.3930. It continues to move sideways, with the pound being the weakest among the G10 space.
Marketsactionforex.com

AUD/USD Daily Report

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7568; (P) 0.7580; (R1) 0.7594;. Intraday bias in AUD/USD remains neutral as consolidation from 0.7477 is still extending. On the downside, break of 0.7477 will extend the correction from 0.8006 to 100% projection of 0.8006 to 0.7530 from 0.7890 at 0.7414. We’d expect strong support from there to bring rebound. On the upside, break of 0.7644 support turned resistance will turn bias back to the upside for 0.7890 resistance. However, sustained break of 0.7414 will argue it’s at least in larger scale correction, and target 161.8% projection at 0.7120 next.
StocksFXStreet.com

Intraday market analysis: GBP sees temporary retreat

The sterling retreated after a dovish BOE kept its policy unchanged, despite higher inflation. The pair has bounced off the key support at 1.3800 on the daily chart. The break above 1.3900 suggests the short side may have unwound their positions. However, price action has met stiff pressure at the...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold testing 61.8% Fibonacci support after bearish ABC

The XAU/USD chart was unable to break above the resistance trend line (orange) and is now testing the support trend line (green). Price action seems to be building 3 corrective waves down after 5 impulsive waves up. Now an ABC zigzag pattern seems to be taking place in wave 2 or B.
BusinessFXStreet.com

AUD/USD climbs above 0.7600 on renewed USD weakness

AUD/USD rose to its highest level in more than a week on Friday. US Dollar Index edges lower toward 91.50 in the early American session. Annual Core PCE Price Index in US rose to 3.4% in May. The AUD/USD pair regained its traction in the early American session on Friday...