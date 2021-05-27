Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Ravi Shastri celebrates his 59th birthday today

dallassun.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): As India head coach Ravi Shastri celebrates his 59th birthday today, here's a look at one of the most defining moments of his international career. While Shastri scored 6,938 runs across both Tests and ODIs and scalped 280 wickets in his international career, his...

www.dallassun.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Javed Miandad
Person
Ravi Shastri
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pakistan#New Delhi#Ani#Odis#Indian#The Men In Blue#Icc Test#Wtc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
Country
New Zealand
Place
New Delhi, IN
News Break
Sports
Related
Sportscrickettimes.com

IND vs NZ: BCCI shares Ravi Shastri’s speech ahead for WTC final

The World Test Championship (WTC) final clash between India and New Zealand would start on Friday at Southampton. Thus, the two and a half years WTC cycle would culminate with the marquee event. While the Black Caps recently leapfrogged India to occupy the numero-uno spot in the International Cricket Council...
Sportsthebharatexpressnews.com

WTC Final: World Cup ‘Big Daddy’ Trial Championship, Says Ravi Shastri | Cricket News

India’s head coach Ravi Shastri called the World Testing Championship (WTC) the “grand daddy” of all World Cups on Saturday. He also said that the longer format is a real challenge for a player. Shastri’s comments came ahead of the start of India’s WTC final against New Zealand. “He’s the ‘big daddy of all the World Cups.’ I played the 1983 World Cup, I commented on a few, but this one is the most important of all. It’s the toughest, biggest format and maximum job satisfaction. There are a lot of great players who haven’t got their hands on a World Cup, so playing a grand final is always special. ranking # 1 for five years is a huge achievement, ”Shastri told host broadcaster Star Sports.
Worlddallassun.com

Deserved winners after wait for World Title: Ravi Shastri

Southampton [UK], June 24 (ANI): Team India head coach Ravi Shastri believes New Zealand played well to win the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Ageas Bowl on Wednesday. A sensational performance by New Zealand's seamers and a composed run-chase by skipper Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor ensured...
Worldthebharatexpressnews.com

India vs New Zealand, WTC Final: Ravi Shastri congratulates New Zealand on their WTC title | Cricket News

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson waves the test mace after winning the WTC final.© TBEN. Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri congratulated New Zealand on Thursday after beating the team led by Virat Kohli in the World Test Championship final to claim the title. New Zealand beat India by eight wickets in the renowned Southampton clash, the game entering Reserve Day after rain wiped out two days of play. The former Indian all-rounder said the New Zealand were the “best team under conditions” and deserved winners. “A better team won under the conditions. Deserved winners after the longest wait for a world title,” tweeted Ravi Shastri.
Sportsshortpedia.com

Classic example of Big things don't come easy: Ravi Shastri after WTC Final defeat

A day after losing the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, Team India head coach Ravi Shastri on Thursday congratulated the Kiwis. Reacting to the result, Shastri in a tweet wrote: "Better team won in the conditions. Deserved winners after the longest wait for a World Title. Classic example of Big things don't come easy. Well played, New Zealand. Respect."
Celebritiesdailymusicroll.com

Celebrating the centenary legend Hemanta Mukhopadhyay’s impact on Indian cinema on his 101st birthday

Indian music is blessed with legendary personalities, as a result of which Indian songs, music, cinema, and so on are still famous across the world. Many outstanding individuals have been born from time to time who have enhanced Indian culture via songs, music, and cinema. Hemanta Mukherjee, popularly known as Hemant Kumar, was a famous personality and a legendary vocalist who was born on June 16, 1920, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. He was a music director and vocalist who performed in Bengali, Hindi, and a variety of other Indian languages. On the occasion of his birthday, this piece is dedicated to his everlasting soul. It is not surprising why he is still remembered not just in India, but also throughout the world, such as in Bangladesh.
SportsBirmingham Star

In Kohli, I see Richards, Ponting: Mohinder Amarnath

By Nitin SrivastavaNew Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): India might have lost the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) but former all-rounder Mohinder Amarnath feels skipper Virat Kohli has done a "fantastic job" and it is important for the side that he continues to lead the squad. A brilliant performance...
Sportsnewpaper24.com

WTC Closing 2021 – Virat Kohli – NEWPAPER24

Kohli’s India had been bowled out for 217 and 170 of their two innings in Southampton, en path to an eight-wicket defeat towards New Zealand within the inaugural World Check Championship closing. Although they started the ultimate day with an in a single day rating of 64 for two and...
Sportstelugubulletin.com

Virat Kohli’s advice to ICC

(Do you want to make an impact with your content? Interested in writing Movie or Politics or General stories? contact us at [email protected]) Team India, which has been playing brilliantly for two years since the beginning of the World Test Championship, lost to New Zealand in the final match. After the match, Kohli said that Williamson’s team deserve the victory.
Sportscrickettimes.com

Sachin Tendulkar points out the reason behind India’s downfall during the WTC final

New Zealand defeated India by eight wickets during the World Test Championship (WTC) final at Southampton on Wednesday. The contest, initially heading towards a draw, took an unexpected turn on the sixth day when Virat Kohli & Co. lost wickets in quick succession and could only give a target of 139 runs. The Kiwis chased the total comfortably with eight wickets to spare, clinching the maiden WTC title.
Sportscrickettimes.com

Fans troll Virat Kohli for his captaincy after India’s another loss in ICC event

Two days got washed out, while three days were marred by rain in the 2021 ICC World Test Championship final between New Zealand and India. But, Kane Williamson’s New Zealand still managed to beat Virat Kohli’s Team India by eight wickets on the Reserve Day to seal the inaugural WTC title at Southampton’s Rose Bowl on Wednesday.
Sportstucsonpost.com

Sachin Tendulkar lavishes praise on Kyle Jamieson after WTC

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 26 (ANI): Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar feels Kyle Jamieson is very different from the other Kiwi bowlers and he has the potential to become one of the leading all-rounders in world cricket. Jamieson played a huge role in New Zealand's victory against India in the finals...
Sportssamachar-news.com

Kirti Azad recalls India’s 1983 World Cup campaign: Kapil Dev’s speech in dressing room was inspirational

Two days after a star-studded Indian Test team came a cropper against New Zealand in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, members of the 1983 World Cup-winning team, who defied odds to win the title, gathered here for the launch of Opus, a luxury limited book that captures the greatest sporting achievements in the world. Friday marked the 38th anniversary of the World Cup triumph.
Sportsthebharatexpressnews.com

that day in 1983, the Indian team lifted their first World Cup under the command of Kapil Dev | Cricket News

Former captain Kapil Dev led the Indian team to the Prudential World Cup that day 38 years ago in 1983 when they beat the West Indies by 43 points at Lord’s in England. It was the first of India’s two 50-man World Cup wins, with former Indian captain MS Dhoni winning the second in 2011 at home. Remembering the occasion, the official BCCI Twitter account posted a photo of the former all-rounder lifting the World Cup on Friday and wrote: “#OnThisDay in 1983: a historic day for Indian cricket as the # TeamIndia led by @therealkapildev lifted the World Cup Trophy. “
WorldThe Independent

Sophia Dunkley to make England ODI debut against India

Sophia Dunkley will make her one-day international debut for England in Sunday’s opening clash with India. Captain Heather Knight has confirmed the 22-year-old batter, who hit an unbeaten 74 in last week’s Test draw with the Indians will play in Bristol on Sunday in the first instalment of a three-match series.