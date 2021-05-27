Ravi Shastri celebrates his 59th birthday today

Indian music is blessed with legendary personalities, as a result of which Indian songs, music, cinema, and so on are still famous across the world. Many outstanding individuals have been born from time to time who have enhanced Indian culture via songs, music, and cinema. Hemanta Mukherjee, popularly known as Hemant Kumar, was a famous personality and a legendary vocalist who was born on June 16, 1920, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. He was a music director and vocalist who performed in Bengali, Hindi, and a variety of other Indian languages. On the occasion of his birthday, this piece is dedicated to his everlasting soul. It is not surprising why he is still remembered not just in India, but also throughout the world, such as in Bangladesh.