ISun, Inc. (Nasdaq: ISUN) (“ISUN” or the “Company”), a leading solar energy and clean mobility infrastructure company with 50 years of construction experience in solar, electrical and data services, announced that Andy Matthy, Managing Partner at Cipactil, will replace Daniel Dus on the company’s Independent Board of Directors effective June 2nd. Andy is a long-time industry expert, renewable energy industry executive recruiter and corporate financer who has focused his career on supporting the rapid growth of companies in the sector for almost a decade.