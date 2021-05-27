Cancel
Michigan House Passes New DUI Expungement Bill

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 13 days ago
The Michigan House has put forward another bill that would remove first-time drunk driving convictions from Michiganders records after five years.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer let the deadline pass for signing the last bill, pocket vetoing it.

It’s unclear whether she will sign the new measure if it reaches her desk.

The law would allow people to apply to have their drunk driving offense expunged from their record five years after they have finished their sentence.

Offenses that resulted in injury or death would not be eligible for expungement.

