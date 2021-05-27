Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Not All Theories Can Explain The Black Hole M87*

SpaceRef
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll of these black holes cast dark shadows that are distinguishable from each other in size, but only those that fall in the gray band are compatible with the 2017 EHT measurements of M87*, and in this image, the one represented in red at the bottom is too small to be a viable model for M87*. CREDIT Prashant Kocherlakota, Luciano Rezzolla (Goethe University Frankfurt and EHT Collaboration/ Fiks Film 2021)

spaceref.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Einstein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Holes#The Black Hole#Galaxy#Theory Of Relativity#Tiny Particles#German#Twitter#String Inspired Theories#String Theories#Space Time#Theoretical Physicists#Fundamental Physics#Gravitational Waves#General Relativity#Matter#Earth#Mass#Dark Shadows#Observable Modifications#Telescopes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Science
News Break
Facebook
Related
Sciencearxiv.org

Balancing Static Vacuum Black Holes with Signed Masses in 4 and 5 Dimensions

We construct a new set of asymptotically flat, static vacuum solutions to the Einstein equations in dimensions 4 and 5, which may be interpreted as a superposition of positive and negative mass black holes. The resulting spacetimes are axisymmetric in 4-dimensions and bi-axisymmetric in 5-dimensions, and are regular away from the negative mass singularities, for instance conical singularities are absent along the axes. In 5-dimensions, the topologies of signed mass black holes used in the construction may be either spheres $S^3$ or rings $S^1 \times S^2$; in particular, the negative mass static black ring solution is introduced. A primary observation that facilitates the superposition is the fact that, in Weyl-Papapetrou coordinates, negative mass singularities arise as overlapping singular support for a particular type of Green's function. Furthermore, a careful analysis of conical singularities along axes is performed, and formulas are obtained for their propagation across horizons, negative mass singularities, and corners. The methods are robust, and may be used to construct a multitude of further examples. Lastly, we show that balancing does not occur between any two signed mass black holes of the type studied here in 4 dimensions, while in 5 dimensions two-body balancing is possible.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Evidence for Black Holes in Green Peas from WISE colors and variability

We explore the presence of active galactic nuclei (AGN)/black hole (BH) in Green Pea galaxies (GPs), motivated by the presence of high ionization emission lines such as HeII and [NeIII] in their optical spectra. In order to identify AGN candidates, we used mid-infrared (MIR) photometric observations from the all-sky Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (WISE) mission for a sample of 516 GPs. We select 58 GPs as candidate AGN based on a stringent 3-band WISE color diagnostic. Using multi-epoch photometry of W1 and W2 bands from the WISE/NEOWISE-R observations, we find 38 GPs showing significant variability in both the WISE bands. Four of these were selected as AGN by the WISE 3-band color diagnostic as well. Interestingly, we find a high fraction of MIR variable sources among GPs which demonstrates the uniqueness and importance of studying these extreme objects. Through this work, we demonstrate that photometric variability is a promising tool to select AGN that may be missed by other selection techniques (including optical emission-line ratios and X-ray emission) in star-formation dominated, low-mass, low-metallicity galaxies.
Minoritiesslashdot.org

Will We Ever Understand Black Holes?

"Well, at the moment you crossed the horizon, you wouldn't feel anything -- there would be nothing dramatic," Peter Galison, co-founder of the Black Hole Initiative at Harvard University, says over the phone. Huh. Doesn't sound too bad. "But inevitably, you would be pulled towards the centre," he continues. "There's no going back; everything that falls into a black hole just keeps falling; there's no resisting that pull and things don't end well."
arxiv.org

Six-point functions and collisions in the black hole interior

In the eternal AdS black hole geometry, we consider two signals sent from the boundaries into the black hole interior shared between the two asymptotic regions. We compute three different out-of-time-order six-point functions to quantify various properties of the collision of these signals behind the horizons: (i) We diagnose the strength of the collision by probing the two-signal state on a late time slice with boundary operators. (ii) We quantify two-sided operator growth, which provides a dual description of the signals meeting in the black hole interior, in terms of the quantum butterfly effect and quantum circuits. (iii) We consider an explicit coupling between the left and right CFTs to make the wormhole traversable and extract information about the collision product from behind the horizon. At a technical level, our results rely on the method of eikonal resummation to obtain the relevant gravitational contributions to Lorentzian six-point functions at all orders in the $G_N$-expansion. We observe that such correlation functions display an intriguing factorization property. We corroborate these results with geodesic computations of six-point functions in two- and three-dimensional gravity.
Industryarxiv.org

Variability of magnetically-dominated jets from accreting black holes

Structured jets are recently invoked to explain the complex emission of gamma ray bursts, such as GW 170817. Based on the accretion simulations, the jets are expected to have a structure that is more complex than a simple top-hat. Also, the structure of launching regions of blazar jets should influence their large scale evolution. This is recently revealed by the interactions of jet components in TXS 0506+056, where the jet is observed at a viewing angle close to zero. Observational studies have also shown an anti-correlation between the jet variability, measured e.g. by its minimum variability time scale, and the Lorentz factor, that spans several orders of magnitude and covers both blazars and GRBs samples. Motivated by those observational properties of black hole sources, we investigate the accretion inflow and outflow properties, by means of numerical GR MHD simulations. We perform axisymmetric calculations of the structure and evolution of central engine, composed of magnetized torus around Kerr black hole that is launching a non-uniform jet. We probe the jet energetics at different points along the line of sight, and we measure the jet time variability as localized in these specific regions. We quantify our results by computing the minimum variability timescales and power density spectra. We reproduce the MTS-$\Gamma$ correlation and we attribute it to the black hole spin as the main driving parameter of the engine. We also find that the PDS slope is not strongly affected by the black hole spin, while it differs for various viewing angles.
Astronomyarxiv.org

EQNM/UFPO correspondence for Kerr-Newman black hole

In this work, we study the relation of the eikonal quasinormal modes (EQNMs) and the unstable fundamental photon orbits (UFPOs) in the Kerr-Newman spacetime. We find that in the eikonal limit the gravitational and electromagnetic perturbations of the Kerr-Newman black hole are naturally decoupled, and a single one-dimensional Schrödinger-like equation encoding the QNM spectrum can be derived. We then show that the decoupled Teukolsky master equation and the Klein-Gordon equation for the massless scalar field in the Kerr-Newman spacetime are of the same form in the eikonal limit. As a direct consequence, taking into account of the boundary conditions for EQNMs we show an exact correspondence between EQNMs and UFPOs, that is, EQNM/UFPO correspondence. More precisely, similar to the Kerr case, the real part of EQNM's frequency is a linear combination of the precessional and (polar) orbital frequencies, while the imaginary part of the frequency is proportional to the Lyapunov exponent of the UFPO.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Superradiantly Stable Dyonic Reissner-Nordetrom Black Holes

Stability of black holes is an important topic in gravitational physics. It is known that electrically charged Ressner-Nordstrom black holes are superradiantly stable against charged massive scalar perturbation. In the present paper, we analytically obtain the superradiantly stable regime for the electrically and magnetically charged dyonic Ressner-Nordstrom black holes with charged massive scalar perturbation. The effective potential experienced by the scalar perturbation in the dyonic black hole background is obtained and analyzed. It is found that the dyonic black holes are superradiantly stable in the regime $0.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Formation channels of single and binary stellar-mass black holes

These are exciting times for binary black hole (BBH) research. LIGO and Virgo detections are progressively drawing a spectacular fresco of BBH masses, spins and merger rates. In this review, we discuss the main formation channels of BBHs from stellar evolution and dynamics. Uncertainties on massive star evolution (e.g., stellar winds, rotation, overshooting and nuclear reaction rates), core-collapse supernovae and pair instability still hamper our comprehension of the mass spectrum and spin distribution of black holes (BHs), but substantial progress has been done in the field over the last few years. On top of this, the efficiency of mass transfer in a binary system and the physics of common envelope substantially affect the final BBH demography. Dynamical processes in dense stellar systems can trigger the formation of BHs in the mass gap and intermediate-mass BHs via hierarchical BH mergers and via multiple stellar collisions. Finally, we discuss the importance of reconstructing the cosmic evolution of BBHs.
Astronomysciencecodex.com

Similar states of activity identified in supermassive and stellar mass black holes

The researchers Juan A. Fernández-Ontiveros, of the Istituto Nazionale di Astrofisica (INAF) in Rome and Teo Muñoz-Darias, of the Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias (IAC), have written an article in which they describe the different states of activity of a large sample of supermassive black holes in the centres of galaxies. They have classified them using the behaviour of their closest "relations", the stellar mass black holes in X-ray binaries. The article has just been published in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society (MNRAS).
AstronomyPhys.org

Do supermassive black holes merge to form binary systems?

At the center of most galaxies are black holes so massive—up to several billion times the mass of our sun—that they have earned the descriptor "supermassive." Compare this to your run-of-the-mill stellar-mass black hole, a measly 10 to 100 times our sun's mass. Understanding these supermassive black holes will help astronomers understand the origin and evolution of galaxies. One open question is whether they can form binaries.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Observing the Inner Shadow of a Black Hole: A Direct View of the Event Horizon

Simulated images of a black hole surrounded by optically thin emission typically display two main features: a central brightness depression and a narrow, bright "photon ring" consisting of strongly lensed images superposed on top of the direct emission. The photon ring closely tracks a theoretical curve on the image plane corresponding to light rays that asymptote to unstably bound photon orbits around the black hole. This critical curve has a size and shape that are purely governed by the Kerr geometry; in contrast, the size, shape, and depth of the observed brightness depression all depend on the details of the emission region. For instance, images of spherical accretion models display a distinctive dark region -- the "black hole shadow" -- that completely fills the photon ring. By contrast, in models of equatorial disks extending to the black hole's event horizon, the darkest region in the image is restricted to a much smaller area -- an inner shadow -- whose edge lies near the direct lensed image of the equatorial horizon. Using both semi-analytic models and general relativistic magnetohydrodynamic (GRMHD) simulations, we demonstrate that the photon ring and inner shadow may be simultaneously visible in submillimeter images of M87*, where magnetically arrested disk (MAD) simulations predict that the emission arises in a thin region near the equatorial plane. We show that the relative size, shape, and centroid of the photon ring and inner shadow can be used to estimate the black hole mass and spin, breaking degeneracies in measurements of these quantities that rely on the photon ring alone. Both features may be accessible to direct observation via high-dynamic-range images with a next-generation Event Horizon Telescope.
arxiv.org

Black holes with topological charges in Chern-Simons AdS$_5$ supergravity

We study static black hole solutions with locally spherical horizons coupled to non-Abelian field in $\mathcal{N}=4$ Chern-Simons AdS$_5$ supergravity. They are governed by three parameters associated to the mass, axial torsion and amplitude of the internal soliton, and two ones to the gravitational hair. They describe geometries that can be a global AdS space, naked singularity or a (non-)extremal black hole. We analyze physical properties of two inequivalent asymptotically AdS solutions when the spatial section at radial infinity is either a 3-sphere or a projective 3-space. An important feature of these 3-parametric solutions is that they possess a topological structure including two $SU(2)$ solitons that wind nontrivially around the black hole horizon, as characterized by the Pontryagin index. In the extremal black hole limit, the solitons' strengths match and a soliton-antisoliton system unwinds. That limit admits both non-BPS and BPS configurations. For the latter, the pure gauge and non-pure gauge solutions preserve $1/2$ and $1/16$ of the original supersymmetries, respectively. In a general case, we compute conserved charges in Hamiltonian formalism, finding many similarities with standard supergravity black holes.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Black hole induced spins from hyperbolic encounters in dense clusters

The black holes that have been detected via gravitational waves (GW) can have either astrophysical or primordial origin. Some GW events show significant spin for one of the components and have been assumed to be astrophysical, since primordial black holes are generated with very low spins. However, it is worth studying if they can increase their spin throughout the evolution of the universe. Possible mechanisms that have already been explored are multiple black hole mergers and gas accretion. We propose here a new mechanism that can occur in dense clusters of black holes: the spin-up of primordial black holes when they are involved in close hyperbolic encounters. We explore this effect numerically with the Einstein Toolkit for different initial conditions, including variable mass ratios. For equal masses, there is a maximum spin that can be induced on the black holes, $\chi = a/m \leq 0.2$. We find however that for large mass ratios one can attain spins up to $\chi \simeq 0.8$, where the highest spin is induced on the most massive black hole. For small induced spins we provide simple analytical expressions that depend on the relative velocity and impact parameter.
Sciencearxiv.org

Quantization of Gravity in the Black Hole Background

We perform a covariant (Lagrangian) quantization of perturbative gravity in the background of a Schwarzschild black hole. The key tool is a decomposition of the field into spherical harmonics. We fix Regge-Wheeler gauge for modes with angular momentum quantum number $l \geq 2$, while for low multipole modes with $l$ $=$ $0$ or $1$ -- for which Regge-Wheeler gauge is inapplicable -- we propose a set of gauge fixing conditions which are 2D background covariant and perturbatively well-defined. We find that the corresponding Faddeev-Popov ghosts are non-propagating for the $l\geq2$ modes, but are in general nontrivial for the low multipole modes with $l = 0,1$. However, in Schwarzschild coordinates, all time derivatives acting on the ghosts drop from the action and the low multipole ghosts have instantaneous propagators. Up to possible subtleties related to quantizing gravity in a space with a horizon, Faddeev's theorem suggests the possibility of an underlying canonical (Hamiltonian) quantization with a ghost-free Hilbert space.
AstronomyWFMZ-TV Online

Discovery gets us one step closer to understanding black holes

Scientists have an answer: you look to the stars. Specifically, you look to stars that has become pulsars. Pulsars are burnt out stars, and you can use pulsars as a substitute to GPS and use them to navigate a spacecraft, says Dr. Paul Ray, a U.S. Navy Research Laboratory scientist who also works with NASA.
Astronomykvnf.org

Western Slope Skies - Black Holes

If you have any interest in astronomy, then you have most likely heard of black holes. Or you may have watched the movie Interstellar and had no idea what was going on but knew black holes were at the center of it. They are extremely massive objects that we cannot see, yet they affect their surroundings in measurable ways. It’s intriguing to think that something exists where even light, the fastest moving source in all of the universe, cannot escape the gravitational pull of a black hole. Even time itself is altered in the presence of a black hole.
Sciencearxiv.org

Random Matrix Theory for Complexity Growth and Black Hole Interiors

We study a precise and computationally tractable notion of operator complexity in holographic quantum theories, including the ensemble dual of Jackiw-Teitelboim gravity and two-dimensional holographic conformal field theories. This is a refined, "microcanonical" version of K-complexity that applies to theories with infinite or continuous spectra (including quantum field theories), and in the holographic theories we study exhibits exponential growth for a scrambling time, followed by linear growth until saturation at a time exponential in the entropy $\unicode{x2014}$a behavior that is characteristic of chaos. We show that the linear growth regime implies a universal random matrix description of the operator dynamics after scrambling. Our main tool for establishing this connection is a "complexity renormalization group" framework we develop that allows us to study the effective operator dynamics for different timescales by "integrating out" large K-complexities. In the dual gravity setting, we comment on the empirical match between our version of K-complexity and the maximal volume proposal, and speculate on a connection between the universal random matrix theory dynamics of operator growth after scrambling and the spatial translation symmetry of smooth black hole interiors.
Astronomyretailcrowd.co.uk

Is there anything that can come out of a black hole?

Supermassive gamma-ray bursts may be the first evidence that energy can escape from black holes. The popular idea is that nothing can escape a black hole. When something passes through its event horizon, nothing, not even light, can be released from the grip of the gravitational field. However, a rotating...
Astronomyarxiv.org

Primordial Black Hole Dark Matter evaporating on the Neutrino Floor

Primordial black holes (PBHs) hypothetically generated in the first instants of life of the Universe are potential dark matter (DM) candidates. Focusing on PBHs masses in the range $[5 \times10^{14} - 5 \times 10^{15}]$g, we point out that the neutrinos emitted by PBHs evaporation can interact through the coherent elastic neutrino nucleus scattering (CE$\nu$NS) producing an observable signal in multi-ton DM direct detection experiments. We show that with the high exposures envisaged for the next-generation facilities, it will be possible to set bounds on the fraction of DM composed by PBHs improving the existing neutrino limits obtained with Super-Kamiokande. We also quantify to what extent a signal originating from a small fraction of DM in the form of PBHs would modify the so-called "neutrino floor", the well-known barrier towards detection of weakly interacting massive particles (WIMPs) as the dominant DM component.
AstronomyA.V. Club

Fun video explains all the exciting ways humans can die on Mars

While most people aren’t tempted by offers of one-way tickets to Mars that come with built-in guarantees of dying a sad, lonely death on the empty red plains of a faraway planet, there’s still a not-insignificant number of people out there who may like to offer their measly lives in tribute to Space Emperor Musk anyway. As loathe as we are to stand in the way of their sacrifice, it may still be a good idea to highlight some grim realities of Martian living that they might not be aware of.