Covid: ''Buy now, pay later'' start-ups driving shift in GCC consumer spending online

The first article from Buy Now, Pay Later series illustrates how big is the market currently, and the way companies in this area make money. Buy Now Pay Later industry has massively expanded in the last two years, becoming a useful service for both merchants and consumers. Providers such as Klarna, Afterpay, or Affirm have already paved a way towards the ecommerce ecosystem, by acquiring new customers and expanding their footprints. According to Bank of America, the market for these apps is likely to grow 10-15x by 2025 to eventually process USD 650 billion -USD 1 trillion in transactions. There is a need for a better understanding of how these services work, so we present the bigger picture: the size of the market and business models in this space.