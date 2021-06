The Stadion Miejski in Gdansk, Poland, was witness to one of the most equally-matched and tightly-contested European cup finals in years. English giants Manchester United faced off against the perennial Spanish underdogs in the 2021 Europa League Final, the second-tier international club competition in Europe. A tense 90 minutes resulted in a 1-1 score; extra time followed, but no goals came. After an even more intense penalty shootout, Villarreal shocked the world as they overcame their opponents 11-10 on penalties, winning their first ever trophy in the club’s history.