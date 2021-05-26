newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Number of Kids Hospitalized for COVID Inflated by at Least 40%, New Research Suggests

By Megan Redshaw
childrenshealthdefense.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Defender is experiencing censorship on many social channels. Be sure to stay in touch with the news that matters by subscribing to our top news of the day. It's free. The reported number of COVID hospitalizations — one of the primary metrics for tracking the severity of the COVID pandemic — was grossly inflated for children in California hospitals, according to two research papers published May 19.

childrenshealthdefense.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Research Papers#Hospitalization#Acute Care#Medical Research#Clinical Research#Published Research#Kids Hospitalized#New Research Suggests#Ucsf#Intelligencer#Covid Hospitalizations#Covid Symptoms#Pediatric Critical Care#Pediatric Populations#Acute Appendicitis#Covid 19 Disease#Cancer Treatment#Gastrointestinal Symptoms#Sick Children
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
KidsPosted by
UPI News

Number of U.S. kids hospitalized with COVID-19 is likely overcounted, study says

The actual number of U.S. children hospitalized due to COVID-19 may be lower than current figures suggest, a new study indicates. That's because counts of hospitalized children who test positive for COVID-19 may include those who were admitted for other reasons and have no COVID-19 symptoms, Stanford University School of Medicine researchers explained.
Stanford, CAstanford.edu

COVID-19 hospitalizations among children likely overcounted, researchers find

Counting SARS-CoV-2 infections in hospitalized children overestimates the impact of COVID-19 in pediatric populations because such counts include many asymptomatic patients, according to a new study by researchers at the Stanford University School of Medicine. The findings were published online May 19 in Hospital Pediatrics. While all hospitalized children are...
Connecticut StateHartford Courant

Daily coronavirus updates: As restrictions are lifted, Connecticut continues to see low numbers of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

On the day Connecticut lifted nearly all pandemic-related business restrictions, the state continued to see declining numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Connecticut’s coronavirus numbers have dropped sharply in recent weeks, as more and more residents become fully vaccinated and social gatherings increasingly shift outdoors. As of Wednesday, about 60%...
Stanford, CAPosted by
MercuryNews

Studies find hospitalization data overstate kids’ COVID risk

A pair of new studies suggest reported hospitalization rates vastly overstate children’s risk from COVID-19, with nearly half of hospitalized kids who were found to be infected suffering no illness from the virus and seeking treatment for other ailments. The studies and an accompanying opinion article in Hospital Pediatrics, the...
Pharmaceuticalstrendswide.com

Covid shots prevent more than 99% of hospitalizations, study suggests

Covid vaccines are virtually 100 percent effective at protecting people from getting sick enough from the virus to need to be hospitalized, new, real-world data reveal. A medical research center in Cleveland, Ohio studied coronavirus vaccine effectiveness among its staff and found resounding success. Of about 2,000 caregivers in the...
Galax, VAGalax Gazette

New case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths decreasing

Gov. Ralph Northam said his decision to drop the mask mandate was based on the fact that COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and the percent of positive tests continue to fall. State health officials report that Virginia is currently reporting a positivity rate of 3.5%, which is lower than at any time since the start of the pandemic.
Public Healthspectrumnews1.com

UCLA researchers to study COVID-19 patients who haven't been hospitalized

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Researchers at UCLA announced Thursday that they are looking for 10,000 COVID-19 patients who are not hospitalized to participate in a study into the best methods to treat the virus at home. The United COVID Survivor Study will examine whether various over-the-counter medications and other home...
Public HealthPosted by
iHeartRadio

Three Researchers At Wuhan Lab Hospitalized In 2019 With COVID Symptoms

Before COVID-19 became a global pandemic, three researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology had to be hospitalized after showing symptoms similar to the viral infection. According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, a previously undisclosed U.S. intelligence report said they became ill in November 2019, nearly a month before China reported the first official case of COVID-19 to the World Health Organization.
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

Research looks at viral presence around hospitalized COVID-19 patients

More than a year into the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), scientists continue to work towards better understanding how the virus spreads. Though the virus is known to spread by respiratory droplets, the role of surface contamination in viral transmission remains unclear.
Louisiana Statekadn.com

COVID-19 hospitalizations at new low

LOUISIANA - The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported today by LDH was 271., an 87 percent drop from the peak of 2,069 hospitalizations nearly 5 months ago in January. In a tweet from Governor John Bel Edwards today, he writes…"today, Louisiana is reporting the fewest number of covid-19 hospitalizations since the pandemic began. These vaccines are keeping people out of the hospital & saving lives…”
Virginia StateWDBJ7.com

Number of current COVID hospitalizations stays the same Friday in VA

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 674,843 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Friday, May 28, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 404 from the 674,439 reported Thursday, a larger increase than the 357 new cases reported from Wednesday to Thursday.
RestaurantsPosted by
Daily Mail

California cafe puts up sign warning about $5 fee for diners who wear masks, and another $5 if you're bragging about your vaccine

Those accustomed to wearing a mask everywhere they go might be hit with a nasty surprise if they decide to visit Fiddleheads Café in California's Mendocino County. A sign on the door announces a new policy this week at the breakfast and lunch eatery: Those wearing masks will be charged an additional $5 fee, with another $5 (in small text) if you're caught bragging about receiving a coronavirus vaccine.