BREAKING: Judge Torpedos Bayer’s Plan to Skirt Legal Liability in Roundup Cancer Cases, Citing ‘Glaring Flaws’
The federal judge overseeing nationwide Roundup litigation today denied Bayer's latest attempt to limit its legal liability from future cancer claims associated with its glyphosate-based herbicides, citing numerous "glaring flaws" in a settlement proposed to apply to Roundup users who develop cancer in the future.