Bloomington North's bid for bookend big innings fell just short on Tuesday night, as visiting North Daviess rallied for a 5-4 softball victory. The host Cougars got out of the gate quickly in the first, as Caitlyn Boteler ripped a two-run homer to left and Elyse Goad followed with a solo shot to center for a 3-0 lead, but that was the extent of the North offense for the next five innings.