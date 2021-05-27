Cancel
Public Health

Planet Normal: 'Dominic Cummings has done his own intellect a disservice'

By Liam Halligan
Telegraph
 13 days ago

The gloves were off this week in Westminster as Dominic Cummings unleashed his blow-by-blow attack on the government's handling of the pandemic - and hosts of The Telegraph’s Planet Normal podcast, Allison Pearson and Liam Halligan were watching. On this week’s show, Liam tells listeners why Mr Cummings’ performance did his own intellect a disservice, Allison tells us why she thinks Health Secretary Matt Hancock is the real pantomime villain and our podcast hosts agree that the former adviser may have delivered one punch too many.

