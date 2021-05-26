2020-2021 Twin Valley League Track Meet
The Wetmore Cardinals girls and boys track teams traveled to Washington County on Thursday, May 13 for the 2020-2021 Twin Valley League Track Meet. 1. Frankfort 92 points; 2. Doniphan West 85 points; 3. Valley Heights 77 points; 4. Hanover 66 points; 5. Clifton-Clyde 65 points; 6. Blue Valley-Randolph 58 points; 7. Washington County 32 points; 8. Centralia 29.5 points; 9. Onaga 20 points; 10. Linn 17 points; 11. Troy 8.5 points; 12. Axtell 4 points and 13. Wetmore 2 points.www.holtonrecorder.net