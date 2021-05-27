Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Murray, KY

MHS Shutt named the May Rotary Club Student of the Month

By Special to the Ledger
Murray Ledger & Times
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMURRAY - Kyra Shutt, Murray High School senior, was selected by the MHS faculty and staff as the Rotary Student of the Month. She will attend Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) studying engineering. According to MHS records, Kyra is the second MHS graduate to attend MIT, and the first MHS female graduate to be accepted to MIT. (Prashant Chakradhar, 2015 MHS graduate, completed a 2020 master’s of finance at MIT last May.)

www.murrayledger.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
Murray, KY
Education
City
Murray, KY
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball#Rotary Club#Graduate Students#High School Students#Engineering Students#Team Captain#Murray High School#Mit#The Mhs Speech Team#Math#Spanish#Rotary Youth#Ap#The Gold Award#Art Clubs#Mhs Records#Two Year Member#Scholar#Volunteer Service#Fbla
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
Related
Murray, KYMurray Ledger & Times

CCHS students selected to attend Commonwealth Honors Academy at MSU

MURRAY - Makenna Perkins and Jesse Hutchens, students at Calloway County High School, have been selected to attend the Commonwealth Honors Academy at Murray State University for the summer. Makenna is a junior who is involved with the Beta Club, Leadership Tomorrow, volleyball, cheer and the youth group of Westside...
Calloway County, KYMurray Ledger & Times

CCHS’s Smith named Student of the Year

MURRAY – Calloway County High School senior Ainsley Smith has been named the Murray Bank/Murray Ledger & Times Student of the Year. Smith was chosen from a pool of Students of the Week from throughout the year, who then applied for Student of the Year. From 2015 to the present, she has run varsity cross country and track, and she currently serves as captain for both teams. She has been in Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) since 2017 and served as chapter president in 2020-21 and vice president in 2019-20. She is also part of the current Leadership Tomorrow class, has been a member of National Beta Club since 2018, and in 2017-18, she was involved in United Champions Schools and Future Farmers of America (FFA).
Barren County, KYwcluradio.com

Barren County’s Briley Burks to cheer for Murray State

GLASGOW, Ky. — Briley Burks, a graduating senior at Barren County High School, has announced that she will be continuing her passion for cheerleading at Murray State University. Briley began her cheerleading career, like most young girls, through competitive gymnastics. At age three, a barefoot Briley could be seen tumbling...
Murray, KYlewisherald.com

Burney graduates with a Doctorate Degree

Dr. Melissa Burney graduated from Murray State University in Murray, Kentucky on Friday, May 7th, with a Doctorate of Arts in English Pedagogy & Teaching/English Literature and Philosophy. Burney is the librarian and yearbook sponsor for Lewis County High School. She also teaches Dual Enrollment English courses for Bethel University at the high school and works as an adjunct English and literature instructor for UT Martin online and the UTM Parsons Center.
Murray, KYmsublueandgold.org

Murray State University announces spring 2021 Dean’s List recipients

MURRAY, Ky. — Murray State University has announced its Dean’s List recipients for the spring 2021 semester. The list recognizes the academic accomplishments of the University’s undergraduate students. A table sortable by city and state, located at murraystate.edu/deanslist, includes the University’s spring 2021 Dean’s List recipients. There is still time...
Murray, KYmsublueandgold.org

Murray State University education abroad reinvents itself with intercultural experience courses

Courses offered to students will help them study abroad. MURRAY, Ky. — As it became clear to Melanie McCallon Seib, Murray State University Education Abroad Office Director, that the COVID-19 pandemic was going to have a long-term impact on Murray State students’ ability to travel, she began immediately brainstorming how the education abroad office could continue providing students with opportunities to expand their intercultural competency. She also wanted to open the minds of students to the wonders of the shared human experience across the globe. Her answer to this question was the proposal of a series of intercultural experience courses. These courses would be able to offer students located on the Murray campus the chance to do a deep dive into another culture.
Murray, KYMurray Ledger & Times

Calhoon to attend the Carol Martin Gatton Academy

MURRAY - Calloway County High School sophomore Drake Calhoon was recently accepted into the Carol Martin Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science in Kentucky. The Gatton Academy is Kentucky’s first residential STEM school for high school students. Admitted students spend their junior and senior year on the campus of Western Kentucky University pursuing their interests in science, technology, engineering or math by taking college courses and living with other Gatton students.
Calloway County, KYMurray Ledger & Times

Murray and Calloway compete in Swift and Staley Midwest Team Challenge

PADUCAH—The Calloway County and Murray High School track and field teams traveled to Paducah on May 7 and 8, for the Swift and Staley Midwest Team Challenge. The meet featured nine teams from Illinois, Kentucky and Tennessee, and was hosted by McCracken County and Paducah Tilghman. Events on Friday were held at McCracken County with Saturday’s action hosted by the Blue Tornado. The Calloway County boys team was the runner-up with Murray High finishing right behind them in third place. In girls’ action, Calloway County placed second while Murray High managed a fourth-place showing.
Murray, KYMurray Ledger & Times

Incoming MSU freshman named player of the year

MURRAY— Incoming member of the Fall 2021 Murray State team, Brooke Watts, was named Gatorade State Volleyball Player of the Year for Maryland. The award recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the court for every state. All 50 honorees will be submitted for Gatorade National Player of the Year, which will be announced in June.