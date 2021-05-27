MHS Shutt named the May Rotary Club Student of the Month
MURRAY - Kyra Shutt, Murray High School senior, was selected by the MHS faculty and staff as the Rotary Student of the Month. She will attend Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) studying engineering. According to MHS records, Kyra is the second MHS graduate to attend MIT, and the first MHS female graduate to be accepted to MIT. (Prashant Chakradhar, 2015 MHS graduate, completed a 2020 master’s of finance at MIT last May.)www.murrayledger.com