Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Humboldt County, CA

County seeks public input on rising sea level planning for Humboldt Bay region

By MEGAN BENDER
krcrtv.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUREKA, Calif. — Humboldt County is seeking public input on sea level rise planning for the Humboldt Bay Region. "Sea Level Rise affects all of us who live and work along the coast," county officials said on Facebook Wednesday. Officials said they're trying to determine if regional coordination is the...

krcrtv.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Humboldt County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
County
Humboldt County, CA
City
Eureka, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sea Level Rise#Community Planning#County Officials#Public Officials#Humboldt Bay Issues#Public Input#Regional Coordination#Public Comment#Calif#Preferences#Rising
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Humboldt County, CAkymkemp.com

Nordic Aquafarms Launching ‘Pre-Qualification Process for Humboldt County Contractors’ on Tuesday

Nordic Aquafarms is currently working to obtain permits for its land-based aquafarm planned for the Samoa Peninsula. While Nordic has engaged national construction firm Gilbane Building Company as the Construction Manager for this approximately $500,000,000 project, Nordic is also focused on providing opportunities for local contractors to participate in this project.
Eureka, CAEureka Times-Standard

Eureka council may raise coastal zone height limit

Editor’s note: The following is a list of the board, commission and council meetings that are scheduled in the coming week around Humboldt County. When: First and third Wednesday of every month at 6 p.m. Where: The meeting will be available via Access Humboldt channel 10 and the city’s YouTube...
Humboldt County, CAlostcoastoutpost.com

ECONEWS REPORT: From Pulp Mill to Salmon Farm? Examining Nordic AquaFarms’ Proposed Fish Factory

Is a massive land-based fish factory the best next chapter for a former pulp mill nestled between Humboldt Bay and the Pacific Ocean? Tune in to hear local environmental leaders discuss Humboldt County’s assessment of the impacts Nordic AquaFarms proposed fish factory might have on the bay, ocean, wildlife and climate – and ways to avoid or mitigate them. Surfrider Foundation’s California Policy Manager Jennifer Savage and Colin Fiske of Coalition for Transportation Priorities join co-hosts Tom Wheeler of EPIC, Larry Glass of NEC, and Jen Kalt of Humboldt Baykeeper for a discussion of what is proposed and top issues of concern as we gear up to submit comments on May 24.
Humboldt County, CAkymkemp.com

Cal Fire Crews Holding Preparedness Exercises as 2021 Fire Season Approaches

In preparation for the upcoming fire season the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE), Humboldt-Del Norte Unit, in conjunction with the California Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation (CDCR), seven fire crews from Alder, Eel River, and Parlin Fork Conservation Camps will hold their annual Redwood Coast Fire Preparedness Exercises on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. This partnership of state agencies provides a large force of trained crews for all types of emergency incident mitigation and resource conservation projects.
Arcata, CAlostcoastoutpost.com

(AUDIO) HUMBOLDT HOLDING UP: Former Arcata City Councilmember and Historic Preservation Enthusiast Alex Stillman On Her City’s Past, Present and Future

Listen Local! Subscribe to Humboldt Holding Up on iTunes!. Since she was elected as Arcata’s first woman council member in 1972, Alex Stillman has served many roles in her community — a council member in the ‘70s and again in 2006, a member of the Historic Sites Society and Historic Landmarks Committee and a board member of Arcata Main Street, to name a few — and she has never stopped working to improve her little Humboldt town.
California Statekymkemp.com

California Mask Guidelines to Stay in Place Until June 15

Press release from the Humboldt County Joint Information Center:. California will keep its current indoor masking guidance without making any changes until June 15, the California Health and Human Services (CHHS) agency announced today. CHHS Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced the continuation of the existing guidance in a virtual news...
California Statelostcoastoutpost.com

California Will Keep Its Masking Guidance in Place a Bit Longer

Press release from the Humboldt County Joint Information Center:. California will keep its current indoor masking guidance without making any changes until June 15, the California Health and Human Services (CHHS) agency announced today. CHHS Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced the continuation of the existing guidance in a virtual news...
Eureka, CAkrcrtv.com

Humboldt county opens new juvenile hall

EUREKA, Calif. — After years of planning and construction, Humboldt Country has debuted a brand new juvenile hall. Plans of the new site had been in development since 2007, with construction finally taking place in 2017, and cost over $15.5 million. The original juvenile hall was built in 1970. The...
Humboldt County, CAmadriverunion.com

Get used to dealing with COVID & company

HUMBOLDT – Humboldt’s top public health official has called attention to the need for long-term funding for managing COVID-19 and other infectious diseases. ​The likelihood of the lingering presence of coronavirus was highlighted by Michele Stephens, director of the county’s Public Health Branch, during a May 4 Board of Supervisors COVID-19 update.
Arcata, CAEureka Times-Standard

Walking tour focuses on marsh ecology

Friends of the Arcata Marsh is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, May 22. Meet leader Ken Burton at 2 p.m. in front of the Interpretive Center (which remains closed to the public) on South G Street for a 90-minute walk focusing on the birds, plants, and/or ecology of the marsh.
Humboldt County, CAmadriverunion.com

COVID variant spurs ‘turning of the tide’

HUMBOLDT – A dangerous coronavirus variant is now dominant in Humboldt County, whose COVID-19 case rate is the second-highest in the state and whose children are getting sick more often and more severely. ​A variant called B.1.1.7, loosely known as the UK variant, has been present in the state for...
Humboldt County, CAkrcrtv.com

Measure S Commercial Cannabis Cultivation tax refunds available for Humboldt County

EUREKA, Calif. — Due to a recent court ruling , Humboldt county residents can submit an application for a full or partial refund on a now overruled cannabis tax. Placed and passed on the November 2016 ballot, Measure S initiated the Commercial Marijuana Cultivation Tax which taxed those who cultivated cannabis in unincorporated parts of Humboldt county. While in effect there was a tax of $1 per square foot of outdoor cultivation area, $2 per square foot of mixed-light cultivation area and $3 per square foot of indoor cultivation areas.
Humboldt County, CAEureka Times-Standard

Humboldt County Administrative Officer Amy Nilsen resigns

Humboldt County Administrative Officer Amy Nilsen submitted a letter of resignation to the Board of Supervisors Friday. After more than 20 years in public service, Nilsen said she will be “transitioning to the private sector through a business acquisition,” effective July 2, 2021. “It has been an honor to serve...
Humboldt County, CAkymkemp.com

Humboldt Trails Council: Virtual Humboldt Trails Summit with State Senator Mike McGuire June 5

This is a press release from the Humboldt Trails Council:. Save the date: Virtual Humboldt Trails Summit with State Senator Mike McGuire. Save the date and please join us for the virtual Humboldt Trails Summit on Saturday, June 5th, 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. via Zoom and Access Humboldt, channel 8, or Facebook Live. This year’s theme is “Enjoy and Engage” and we will be highlighting places for you to get out and enjoy trails as well as ways to engage in efforts to expand our regional trail system. Don’t miss this opportunity to learn about the progress that is being made on local trail projects and get an update from State Senator Mike McGuire on the recent progress being made to realize the vision of the Great Redwood Trail. Hank Seeman, Deputy Director, Environmental Services, Humboldt County Public Works Department, will provide updates on the Humboldt Bay Trail, the McKay Community Forest, and other developments in Humboldt County. On-location videos will connect you with ongoing work to develop trails and inspire you to engage with other trail enthusiasts in supporting visionary efforts to connect communities through trails. The public is encouraged to send their questions about trails in advance to: [email protected]