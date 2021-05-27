Cancel
Del Norte County, CA

Del Norte Public Health Officer Dr. Warren Rehwaldt to step down next month

By MEGAN BENDER
krcrtv.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCRESCENT CITY, Calif. — Del Norte Public Health Officer Dr. Warren Rehwaldt announced in a COVID-19 update on Wednesday that he will be stepping down at the end of June. "I have had a long run in this position, and I need to keep a promise that I would be ending my tenure as Health Officer in Del Norte County," Rehwaldt said at the end of the press release. "The pandemic has delayed that promise for over a year now, but this seems like the best time to finally keep the promise and move on."

