Del Norte Public Health Officer Dr. Warren Rehwaldt to step down next month

CRESCENT CITY, Calif. — Del Norte Public Health Officer Dr. Warren Rehwaldt announced in a COVID-19 update on Wednesday that he will be stepping down at the end of June. "I have had a long run in this position, and I need to keep a promise that I would be ending my tenure as Health Officer in Del Norte County," Rehwaldt said at the end of the press release. "The pandemic has delayed that promise for over a year now, but this seems like the best time to finally keep the promise and move on."