Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Astros slug 3 homers to end skid with 5-2 win over Dodgers

By KRISTIE RIEKEN
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iqXT2_0aCsJILc00

HOUSTON — (AP) — Carlos Correa denied that Houston's win meant more because it came against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Trevor Bauer, who has been one of the loudest critics of the Astros since their sign-stealing scandal was uncovered.

“A lot of people have said a lot and that don’t mean that we go out there every single day and try to win because of what they said," he said. “It don’t mean much to us. We just go out there and try to win games."

Correa, Jose Altuve and Aledmys Díaz homered, and the Astros stopped a four-game slide by topping Bauer and the Dodgers 5-2 on Wednesday night.

Altuve hit a leadoff drive in the first inning, and Correa put Houston ahead to stay with a tiebreaking solo shot off Bauer with two outs in the sixth. Díaz tacked on a two-run shot during the Astros' three-run seventh.

Los Angeles had won eight in a row.

Bauer (5-3) permitted two runs and four hits in six innings. The 2020 NL Cy Young Award winner tied a season high with four walks and struck out a season-low three.

Bauer was 8-0 with a 2.90 ERA in nine career starts against Houston coming into the day.

“I just don’t think he had the feel early," Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said. “To see him get through six innings and still have the ability to keep going is remarkable and a testament to how he competes."

Bauer thought he pitched well, but agreed with Roberts about his struggles early in the game.

“I had a little bit of funk in the first inning where I was off mechanically but I locked it in from there," he said.

Sheldon Neuse homered for the Dodgers, and Max Muncy had a run-scoring single.

Los Angeles put runners at first and second with two outs in the ninth, but Bryan Abreu struck out Albert Pujols for his first save.

Luis Garcia (3-3) struck out seven in six innings in his third straight win. He allowed one run and two hits.

“He was outstanding," manager Dusty Baker said. “He threw great. He was in control most of the game."

The Astros salvaged a split of the two-game set in a rematch of the 2017 World Series — a title Houston won over Los Angeles that became tainted when it was revealed the Astros illicitly stole signs en route to the championship.

“It’s really important that we came tonight, and we turned things around," Altuve said. “It was great to go out there and win against one of the best teams in the big leagues."

There were plenty of LA fans in the crowd of 30,939, but they were decidedly less vocal and rowdy than they were when Clayton Kershaw pitched the Dodgers to a 9-2 victory on Tuesday.

When Díaz homered in the seventh, most of the orange-clad crowd stood up and cheered loudly, drowning out a smattering of boos from Dodgers fans.

Baker loved the energy from the fans.

“We enjoyed them," he said. “They were into the game. ... It was a lot of fun. This is how I remember Houston being."

A night after his 17-game hitting streak ended, Altuve connected for his third leadoff homer this season. It was Altuve’s 139th career homer, tying him with Bob Watson for eighth place in franchise history.

He added an RBI single in the seventh to give him 1,660 career hits, moving him past Cesar Cedeño (1,659) for fourth-most in team history.

Yoshi Tsutsugo singled with one out in the third before Mookie Betts reached on an error by Garcia. The Dodgers tied it when Muncy lined an RBI single into right field.

Yuli Gurriel singled with one out in the sixth inning but was thrown out trying to steal second base. Correa followed with his 360-foot shot to the seats in left field.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: CF Cody Bellinger (left leg) was feeling good after his fourth minor league rehabilitation game this week and Roberts said he could return as soon as Saturday. ... Roberts said utility player Zach McKinstry, out since April 22 with an oblique strain, could come off the injured list this weekend.

Astros: RHP Lance McCullers Jr. was placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Sunday, with soreness in his right shoulder. ... LHP Framber Valdez, who has been out all season after breaking his left index finger in spring training, will come off the injured list to start Friday night. ... RHP Jake Odorizzi, who has been out since April 26 with a strained muscle in his right arm, is expected to come off the injured list to start Saturday.

OLD NEMESIS

With Pujols at the plate in the ninth, the Astros held their breath. Pujols has 62 career homers against Houston — the most by an opponent in franchise history.

“You start getting flashbacks of some of his highlights here and you don’t want it to happen again in that situation," Correa said.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: RHP Walker Buehler (3-0, 2.78 ERA), who hasn’t lost since Sept. 21, 2019, is scheduled to start for LA on Thursday in the opener of a four-game series against San Francisco.

Astros: Houston is off on Thursday before starting a three-game interleague series with the San Diego Padres on Friday night with Valdez on the mound.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
2K+
Followers
12K+
Post
631K+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clayton Kershaw
Person
Dusty Baker
Person
Walker Buehler
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Sheldon Neuse
Person
Trevor Bauer
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Max Muncy
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Bryan Abreu
Person
Jake Odorizzi
Person
Cody Bellinger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#San Diego Padres#Night Games#Houston#Ap#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Era#Trainer S Room#Associated Press#Dodgers Fans#Houston#Rhp Jake Odorizzi#Left Field#Left Leg#Cf Cody Bellinger#Rhp Walker Buehler#Franchise History
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Pujols moves to Dodgers, disputes Angels' everyday claims

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Albert Pujols is grateful to be chasing another World Series ring with the Los Angeles Dodgers, yet he's also disputing the Los Angeles Angels' version of the circumstances that led to his big move up the I-5 freeway. The 41-year-old slugger formally joined the Dodgers...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Trevor Bauer struggles as Dodgers' win streak ends in loss to Astros

The atmosphere at Minute Maid Park for the Dodgers' two-game series against the Houston Astros this week lived up to the hype. Dodgers fans, refusing to neglect the history between the clubs, poured into the ballpark, cleared for full capacity for the first time Tuesday, in blue to defend their team. Signs were made and chants were orchestrated to remind the Astros that their cheating tainted their 2017 World Series title.
Janesville Gazette

Dodgers make it official and announce Albert Pujols signing

The Dodgers announced the signing of Albert Pujols on Monday morning, days after coming to terms with the future Hall of Famer. A video conference call is scheduled with reporters at 1:30 p.m. PDT. Pujols will then be in uniform, wearing No. 55, against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium.
MLBpasadenanow.com

Live Blogging with Eddie Rivera: Dodgers Pound the Marlins in a Wild One, 7-0

Things were going so well for Miami Marlin Jordan Holloway. And then they weren’t. Going into the fourth with a no-hitter,things soured fast. Turner ended Holloway’s no-hitter with a single. A single sent Turner to second, and a walk to Smith loaded the bases. Holloway walked in the Dodgers’ first run in the person of Justin Turner.
MLBSFGate

L.A. Angels-Houston Runs

Astros first. Jose Altuve homers to left field. Michael Brantley grounds out to shallow right field, Jose Rojas to Jared Walsh. Alex Bregman grounds out to shortstop, Jose Iglesias to Jared Walsh. Yordan Alvarez singles to deep right field. Yuli Gurriel homers to right field. Yordan Alvarez scores. Carlos Correa singles to center field. Kyle Tucker strikes out on a foul tip.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Dodgers drill Marlins behind strong outing from Trevor Bauer

Trevor Bauer pitched seven scoreless innings, Chris Taylor and DJ Peters each drove in two runs as the Los Angeles Dodgers earned a 7-0 victory over the visiting Miami Marlins on Saturday to stretch their winning streak to four games. The Dodgers lost Corey Seager in the process when the...
MLBsemoball.com

Four-run eighth sends Astros past Rangers, 6-2

HOUSTON (AP) -- Chas McCormick had a two-run single as part of a four-run eighth, Lance McCullers Jr. threw six scoreless innings and the Houston Astros won their sixth straight, 6-2 over the Texas Rangers on Sunday. Houston loaded the bases with one out in the eighth on singles by...
MLBsemoball.com

Astros slug season-high 5 homers to top Angels 9-1

HOUSTON (AP) -- Jose Altuve and Yuli Gurriel homered early as the Houston Astros hit a season-high five long balls Wednesday night in a 9-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Altuve launched a leadoff homer and Gurriel, who also went deep Tuesday, added his two-run shot later in the first inning. Kyle Tucker also connected for a second straight game when he smacked another two-run drive off Andrew Heaney (1-3) in the sixth to make it 5-0.
MLBMiami Herald

Correa, Tucker lead Astros past Rangers 6-5

Carlos Correa and Kyle Tucker each homered to help Luis Garcia earn his first career win as the Houston Astros held on to beat the Texas Rangers 6-5 on Saturday night for their fifth straight win. Correa capped a four-run first with a two-run homer to right as the Astros...
MLBexpressnews.com

For Astros' Jose Altuve, 2021 brings return to defensive normalcy

Don’t mention it to him, but Jose Altuve’s defense at second base seems back to normal. “I don’t want to talk a lot about it,” Altuve said before Tuesday’s game against the Angels. “I’m a little superstitious, but I feel pretty good at second base.”. Altuve’s meltdown in last October’s...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Astros' rout of Angels comes with some concern

May 13—Carlos Correa singled his way out of a slump while Yuli Gurriel continued his ascension up American League leaderboards. The Angels offered little resistance and a ragtag lineup absent many of their regulars. Kyle Tucker bludgeoned a baseball into the second deck of right-field seats to ensure a series win against a divisional foe.
MLBKilleen Daily Herald

A week after Khris Davis predicted playoffs, Rangers’ losing streak reaches 6 games

HOUSTON — In the clubhouse after the Rangers lost 6-2 to the Astros on Sunday, manager Chris Woodward had a message to his team, which had just lost its sixth game in a row. One, he wanted them to stay positive. But secondly, he told them he wanted the loss to hurt. He wanted the team to care. Another winnable game had turned into another devastating loss.
MLBMLB

Get Dusty's 'picks: HOU can relax protocol

HOUSTON -- Astros manager Dusty Baker is looking forward to being able to chew on his trademark toothpicks once again. Catcher Jason Castro welcomes the chance to play cards with teammates in the clubhouse. Shortstop Carlos Correa is thankful he won’t have to wear a mask in the dugout anymore.
MLBMLB

'It was fun': McCullers outduels Ohtani

HOUSTON -- Shohei Ohtani led off the seventh inning with a single and Mike Trout followed with a walk. Lance McCullers Jr.’s gem was suddenly seeming on the rocks, but he had a plan. He turned to middle infielders Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa and told them to be ready for a double play.
MLBHouston Chronicle

Smith: It's loud and clear - Astros' win over Dodgers sounds like October, not May

Late May started to sound like October. Odd, out-of-place “Let’s go Dodgers” chants were replaced by thrilling screams for the home team. And on a buzzing, divided night that was highlighted by rookie Luis Garcia outpitching outspoken Astros hater Trevor Bauer, the 2021 version of Houston’s MLB team looked, played and fought back like they were the Astros again.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Albert Pujols, Dodgers finalize one-year contract

Slugger Albert Pujols signed a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team announced Monday. Right-hander Tony Gonsolin was transferred to the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster for Pujols. Pujols, 41, cleared waivers last Thursday after being designated for assignment by the Los Angeles...
MLBmynewsla.com

Dodgers Sign Former Angels Slugger Albert Pujols to One-Year Deal

The Los Angeles Dodgers signed former Angels slugger and future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols to a one-year contract, the team announced Monday. Pujols was designated for assignment by the Angels on May 6, ending a decade-long run in Anaheim that saw him solidify his credentials as one of the game’s most feared power hitters, though his numbers generally declined from his peak with the St. Louis Cardinals and the Angels lacked postseason success during his time there.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer looks to back up his talk vs. Marlins

Willing to express his opinion, often on a wide range of topics, Trevor Bauer was at it again last weekend -- and the Los Angeles Dodgers appear to be better off for it. Bauer, who will start for the Dodgers on Saturday in the middle game of a three-game series against the visiting Miami Marlins, expressed his disappointment with the play of his new team and things have been much different since.