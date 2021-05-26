Nationally Recognized Daycare Opening Soon on 57th Street

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — The Howard County Public School System on Friday announced new vaccine and testing guidelines for student-athletes, visitors and other members of the public. Starting with winter sports, high school athletes will have to provide proof of vaccination–which can include a scan or image of the vaccine card or documentation from the state’s site ImmuNet–or submit to weekly testing. Vaccine verification must be submitted no later than Thursday, Nov. 11. Community groups that use school buildings after the school day, such as PTA groups and boosters, will also have to provide proof of vaccination or submit to weekly testing. Vaccine...

HOWARD COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO