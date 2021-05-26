CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nationally Recognized Daycare Opening Soon on 57th Street

By Mike Mishkin
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleA brand new 11,500 square foot day care will soon open on the ground floor of a newly constructed building at 602 West 57th Street. Equipped with an indoor multi-purpose room, interactive whiteboards and tech tables, Lightbridge Academy will offer programs for infants as young as 6 weeks old, toddlers and pre-k students. With construction now complete, the school is very close to opening, and those who enroll now will be able to save up to $1,000 on tuition!

