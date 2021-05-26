Cancel
Census Bureau releases healthy life expectancy at 60 infographic

NIH Director's Blog
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new America Counts Story from the U.S. Census Bureau and funded in part by NIA, looks at healthy life expectancy at age 60 (HALE60) and how it varies by world region, country, income, and gender. Healthy life expectancy is the average number of years that a person can expect...

www.nia.nih.gov
EconomyWest Central Reporter

Census Bureau reports Sciota population was 81 in 2019

The next time we write about any of these orgs, we’ll email you a link to the story. You may edit your settings or unsubscribe at any time. Help support the Metric Foundation's mission to restore community based news. Sciota had a population of 81 people in 2019, according to...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
WRAL News

Census releases guidelines for controversial privacy tool

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hold onto your calculators, statisticians!. After three years of fierce debates, conflicting academic papers and a lawsuit, the U.S. Census Bureau on Wednesday announced guidelines for how a controversial statistical method will be applied to the numbers used for drawing congressional and legislative districts. The method is meant to protect the privacy of people who participated in the 2020 census, though critics have claimed it favors confidentiality at the expense of accurate numbers.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Researchers increase life expectancy in mice by an average of 30%

Aging is associated with an overall decline in health and increased frailty, and is a major risk factor for multiple chronic diseases. Frailty syndrome, characterized by weakness, fatigue and low physical activity, affects more than 30% of the elderly population. Increasing our understanding of the mechanisms underlying the aging process is a top priority to facilitate the development of interventions that will lead to the preservation of health and improvements on survival and lifespan.
IRSfederalnewsnetwork.com

Census Bureau senior scientist, Sammies finalist, to thank for game-changing data developments

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. Turning handwritten notes or forms into machine readable data has been a challenge for the Census Bureau for decades. And for the last several decennial counts, Census has gotten better and better at it. That’s thanks in large part to the work of Paul Friday. He’s a senior computer scientist with 60 years of service, and a finalist in this year’s Service to America Medals program. He spoke to Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more details.
Miramar Beach, FLflbusinessdaily.com

Census Bureau: More men than women in Miramar Beach in 2019

Of the 8,356 people living in Miramar Beach in 2019, 49.8 percent (4,162) were women and 50.2 percent (4,194) were men, according to U.S. Census Bureau data obtained by the Florida Business Daily. Males 18 and over outnumbered females in the same age group by a ratio of 2,364-to-2,171. In...
Amazonnewsverses.com

Australian Bureau of Statistics says it is able to ship a seamless 2021 Census

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) has lower than 70 days earlier than it is because of seize the 2021 Census, and Australian Statistician David Gruen says the ABS is “effectively ready” and “prepared”. The ABS is hoping to keep away from the embarrassment that plagued the company practically 5...
Internetfederalnewsnetwork.com

How the Census Bureau knocked down stupid and potentially harmful internet rumors

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. Rumor mongering on the internet, it’s a constant threat. Last year, rumors threatened to muck up the 2020 decennial census count. Zack Schwartz built partnerships between the Census Bureau and some of the largest internet companies to successfully tamp down rumors and help maintain public trust in the Bureau and in the count. He’s a division chief at the Bureau’s IT Service Management Office, and a finalist in this year’s Service to America Medals program. He shared more details on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.
AdvocacyBenzinga

Daily Infographic: ADAS Benefits

Https://s29755.pcdn.co/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/ADAS_Benefits_6-2-21_bc_thumbnail-600x317.jpg 600w, https://s29755.pcdn.co/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/ADAS_Benefits_6-2-21_bc_thumbnail-768x406.jpg 768w, https://s29755.pcdn.co/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/ADAS_Benefits_6-2-21_bc_thumbnail-1536x812.jpg 1536w, https://s29755.pcdn.co/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/ADAS_Benefits_6-2-21_bc_thumbnail-2048x1082.jpg 2048w" sizes="(max-width: 1200px) 100vw, 1200px" />. To view more FreightWaves infographics, click here. Image Sourced from Pixabay. The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited. Originally posted here...
Weight LossThrive Global

Rules To Create and Live A Better And Healthy Life

Today every successful person is engaged in making himself better in every sphere of life. They is trying to take them-self to a place where their life is full of happiness. 1. Wake up early: Early morning wake-ups can be difficult, as the thought of sleeping in is usually a much more appealing option. However, waking up early boasts positive health benefits, including better concentration, improved quality of sleep, long-lasting energy, productivity and more.
Healthfox5ny.com

2020 teen summer employment was lowest since Great Recession

LOS ANGELES - The number of summer jobs for teens amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 plummeted to its lowest level since the Great Recession, according to a recent study from the Pew Research Center. Pew observed monthly average employment rates from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) for June,...
Healthnevadacurrent.com

Household, education levels, insurance factor in vaccine rate, says study

Nationwide, people of color have been contracting and dying from COVID-19 at higher rates than white people throughout the pandemic. As the country enters its fifth month of the vaccine rollout, data shows racial disparities in vaccinations are an issue. New research from GoodRX suggests other patterns of inequity: among...
Politicssuperiortownship.org

U.S. Census Bureau: Beyond the Decennial

The U.S. Census Bureau has provided the following presentation to show how Census data can help communities. You can learn more about the U.S. Census Bureau and the data they provide by visiting: www.census.gov.
Constructionstlouiscnr.com

Construction employment falls in May; hourly earnings premium, hires decline in April; openings soar

Construction employment, seasonally adjusted, totaled 7,423,000 in May, a drop of 20,000 from April and the third decline in the past four months, according to AGC’s analysis [ https://AGCA.informz.net/AGCA/data/images/Employment table_May_PDF.pdf ] of Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data posted [ https://www.bls.gov/news.release/empsit.nr0.htm ] on Friday The May total was 225,000 (-2.9%) below the pre-pandemic peak in February 2020. The gap widened between residential and nonresidential employment gains. Residential construction employment, comprising residential building and residential specialty trade contractors, edged up by 1,900 in May, putting the total 35,000 (1.2%) higher than in February 2020. Nonresidential construction employment—building, specialty trades, and heavy and civil engineering construction—shrank by 21,800 in May and was 260,000 (-5.6%) below the February 2020 level. A total of 642,000 former construction workers were unemployed in May, a sharp decline from May 2020 but the second-highest May level since 2014. The industry’s unemployment rate in May was 6.7%, compared to 12.7% in May 2020.
Healthbenefitspro.com

The value of integrating disability and health plans

Over the last year, the pandemic has produced several learnings and compelled us to pause and think about our wellbeing in its entirety. For employers, they can play a key role in supporting employees’ overall wellbeing, which goes beyond benefits to support mental and physical health, but also benefits that help preserve their financial health. Disability insurance is one of the surest ways for employers to protect employees against lost income, yet availability to this benefit remains limited. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported in March 2020 that only 40% of American workers had access to short-term disability while 35% had access to long-term disability.
Healthhimss.org

Top Healthcare Trends Infographic

Healthcare trends were already moving toward health technology with many eyes on the future of telemedicine and remote patient monitoring. However, COVID-19 moved many projects forward out of necessity. The pandemic put the gas pedal on a lot of technologies, forcing healthcare providers to think quickly when it came to...
Shawnee County, KSTopeka Capital-Journal

Here's what recently released 2020 Census data tell us about Shawnee County

Though Shawnee County has experienced a slight decline in its population over the past 10 years, community leaders say the drop isn't cause for concern. "If somebody came to me, and I only had two choices," said Matt Pivarnik, president and CEO of the Greater Topeka Partnership. "And one choice was we can increase our population by 5,000 people, but our median income would go down and our poverty would go up. Or we could reduce our population by 5,000 people, but our median income would go up and our poverty would go down. I would take (option) B."
Diseases & Treatmentsaymag.com

Healthy Heart, Healthy Life

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 655,000 Americans die from heart disease each year — that’s 1 in every 4 deaths. Catherine Biggers is active, fit, doesn’t smoke and...
CancerHealthgrades

Sarcoma: Prognosis and Life Expectancy

Sarcoma is a relatively rare type of cancer that can develop in soft tissue or bones. If you’ve been diagnosed with sarcoma, your prognosis will depend on your individual cancer—where it was diagnosed and how much it has spread—as well as your medical history. Survival statistics are guidelines but not...