Food delivery worker targeted in random attack caught on camera in Hell's Kitchen

A man in Minneapolis has been caught on camera destroying a George Floyd memorial with an axe, according to reports.In a video uploaded to Reddit on Sunday, an unidentified man can be seen exiting a black truck before he begins attacking Black Lives Matter signs at the local memorial.The memorial sits near George Floyd Square, a block from where Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes.On the Minneapolis government website, the area surrounding the place where the killing took place is described as a “sacred space for racial healing”.During the incident, which took place at 2am...