Violent Crimes

Food delivery worker targeted in random attack caught on camera in Hell's Kitchen

By Gotham Rex
newyorkian.com
 3 days ago

Police say a suspect approached 47-year-old Onder Unaler from behind and, without warning, hit him in the head with the hard plastic bottom of a traffic cone.

www.newyorkian.com
