Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

Tennessee man arrested with needle in arm in Walmart parking lot

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lw0cr_0aCsIVTC00

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man is accused of drug possession after authorities said they found him with a needle stuck in his arm in a Walmart parking lot.

Charles Jacob Ryan Burnett, 23, of Tellico Plains, was charged with DUI, possession of heroin for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia, the Advocate & Democrat of Madisonville reported.

Madisonville Police Sgt. Thomas Spradlin said he went to a Walmart parking lot in Madisonville on May 18 and found a man passed out in a silver Kia, the newspaper reported. Spradlin said the car was running and that Burnett had a needle in his arm.

According to an arrest report, Spradlin woke up Burnett, who refused to receive any medical attention, the Advocate & Democrat reported.

Burnett failed several sobriety field tests and consented to have his blood drawn, the newspaper reported.

Spradlin said he arrested Burnett, and while searching the Kia found a small, red baggie that contained brown powder. Investigators subsequently determined that there were 2.53 grams of heroin in the baggie.

Officers also found several small pieces of aluminum foil with black residue and a spoon with burn marks, the Advocate & Democrat reported. Authorities said they also found Burnett in possession of a syringe, the newspaper reported.

Burnett was booked into the Monroe County Jail, online records show.

©2021 Cox Media Group

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
2K+
Followers
12K+
Post
631K+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madisonville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
Madisonville, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Dui#Heroin#Car Parking#County Police#Drug Paraphernalia#Dui#The Advocate Democrat#Kia#Cox Media Group#Man#Investigators#Tenn#Brown Powder#Authorities#Field#Silver#Running
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Walmart
Related
Arizona StatePosted by
WDBO

Arizona man accused of tying up stepson with ropes

GLENDALE, Ariz. — An Arizona man is accused of tying up his stepson with ropes and physically assaulting him, authorities said. Mto Assa, 37, of Glendale, was arrested Tuesday evening and charged on suspicion of child abuse, aggravated assault, and unlawful imprisonment, The Arizona Republic reported. According to investigators, Assa...
Arizona StatePosted by
WDBO

Arizona crash: 4 dead, 9 hurt in collision involving tanker truck, other vehicles

PHOENIX — At least four people have died and nine others are hurt following a collision involving a tanker truck and other vehicles on an Arizona freeway, authorities said. According to KTVK and KPNX, the incident occurred about 10 p.m. Wednesday on Loop 202 eastbound at 52nd Street in Phoenix. Emergency responders arrived to find the tanker truck leaking fuel and another vehicle on fire, KTVK reported.
Florida StatePosted by
WDBO

Customer finds 7-foot gator inside Florida post office

SPRING HILL, Fla. — (AP) — They say neither rain nor snow nor gloom of night will stop the U.S. Postal Service, but an alligator could get in the way. That's what happened at the Spring Hill Post Office in Florida's Hernando County, according to a sheriff's office Facebook post.
Tennessee StateCitrus County Chronicle

Tennessee judge releases fugitive accused of burning down Floral City's Sleepy Hollow Resort

Before authorities could return Joseph Bubb to Citrus County for him to face accusations he burnt down a busy Floral City bar and restaurant, a Tennessee judge set him free. According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, which has been coordinating Bubb’s extradition from the Carter County Detention Center in Elizabethton, Tennessee, the Floral City 62-year-old was released May 10.
Madisonville, TNMonroe County Advocate

Woman stabs tire and ex-boyfriend

A Tellico Plains woman was arrested after she allegedly stabbed her ex-boyfriend May 12. Madisonville Police Detective Kevin Standridge said around 3:30 p.m. he was sent to Ridgeway Apartments on an assault call and arrived to find Jason Hambleton who said his ex-girlfriend had stabbed him in the leg with some scissors.
Alabama StatePosted by
The Trussville Tribune

Missing Tennessee teen may be in Alabama

From The Tribune staff reports SOUTH PITTSBURG, Tenn. — A young girl has gone missing in Tennessee and authorities believe she may be with an adult male in Alabama or Georgia.  The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee are seeking the public’s help in finding 13-year-old […]
Madisonville, TNMonroe County Advocate

Man has argument with wife, takes it out on TV

A Madisonville man channeled his inner Elvis May 12 and shot his television full of holes after an argument with his wife. Monroe County Sheriff’s Corporal Billy Littleton said he was sent to Povo Road just before 9:30 p.m. on a call of a domestic dispute with shots fired. Littleton said when he arrived, the front door was open and he could see inside the house and spotted what appeared to be a TV sitting on a mantle with bullet holes in it.