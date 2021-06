The future of labs is becoming more and more “paperless” as technology advances. Folders and filing cabinets are being replaced by electronic notebooks and software programs to better organize data and make scientists’ lives easier. The Internet of Things offers many different devices which allow lab managers and staff to communicate with each other, and their equipment, from across the room or from remote locations. It’s also important for lab managers to be aware of hacking and security risks to this information, and to protect their lab accordingly.