NIH names Dr. Marie A. Bernard as Chief Officer for Scientific Workforce Diversity

National Institutes of Health Director Francis S. Collins, M.D., Ph.D., has selected Marie A. Bernard, M.D., as NIH's next Chief Officer for Scientific Workforce Diversity (COSWD). She will lead NIH's effort to promote diversity, inclusiveness, and equity throughout the biomedical research enterprise. Dr. Bernard has served as the acting COSWD since October 2020, after the retirement of Hannah A. Valantine, M.D., who served as NIH's first-ever COSWD. Dr. Bernard has also served as the deputy director of the National Institute on Aging (NIA) since October 2008.