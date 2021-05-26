Cancel
NIH names Dr. Marie A. Bernard as Chief Officer for Scientific Workforce Diversity

NIH Director's Blog
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNIH Office of Communications and Public Liaison, NIH News Media Branch, 301-496-5787, nihnmb@mail.nih.gov. National Institutes of Health Director Francis S. Collins, M.D., Ph.D., has selected Marie A. Bernard, M.D., as NIH’s next Chief Officer for Scientific Workforce Diversity (COSWD). She will lead NIH’s effort to promote diversity, inclusiveness, and equity throughout the biomedical research enterprise. Dr. Bernard has served as the acting COSWD since October 2020, after the retirement of Hannah A. Valantine, M.D., who served as NIH’s first-ever COSWD. Dr. Bernard has also served as the deputy director of the National Institute on Aging (NIA) since October 2008.

www.nia.nih.gov
