Web Development is one of the highest-paying careers today. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, web development provided employment to 174,300 developers in the US alone. Going forward, the industry is expected to grow 8% from 2019 to 2029, faster than most other occupations. With such increasing demand, peers are always in the search for valuable resources which don't burn a hole in their pocket. Keeping that in mind, I've compiled a list of 25 Awesome Youtube Channels to Learn Web Development for free!