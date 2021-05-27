Mouth-watering summer fruits and vegetables to fill your plate
With summer almost here, you may be looking to offset the heat, especially in the kitchen. One way to do that is to create refreshing meals that take advantage of seasonal fruits and vegetables. Using summer superstars like watermelon, strawberries, cherries, blackberries, sweet corn, peppers, or zucchini will add color and flavor to your meals. They also add healthy fiber, phytonutrients, antioxidants, and inflammation-fighting choices to your plate. And you may even escape the heat of the stove.www.health.harvard.edu
