Mouth-watering summer fruits and vegetables to fill your plate

Having healthy meals is important for more than just physical health—for kids and adults alike. Just like for adults, fruits and vegetables are super important for kids to be able to grow up healthy and strong. In fact, science recommends getting at least two servings of fruit and three servings of vegetables each day. But getting kids to actually eat their fruits and vegetables might be easier said than done. If you need additional reasons to help your kids boost their intake, new research has found that students who eat more fruits and vegetables might have better mental well-being than those who get less. And given the significant increases in loneliness, anxiety and depression among school- and college-age kids due to COVID-19, these findings are more important than ever.

